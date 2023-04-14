‘Sex and the City’: The Second Movie Has One of the Worst Storylines Ever

Sex and the City ended in 2004. The series followed four best friends, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), as they navigated their lives in New York City. Four years after the series ended, the show returned as a film. Two years after that, a sequel premiered.

However, Sex and the City 2 has one of the worst storylines of all time.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall (l. to r.) walk along Greene St. ‘Sex and the City.’ Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

What was ‘Sex and the City 2’ about?

Set two years after the first film, Sex and the City 2 saw the women travel to Abu Dhabi. The official description for the movie read,

Fun, fashion and friendship continue to define the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda. They have more than they ever wished for, but when the combination of marriage and motherhood approach, the gals take an exotic vacation in Abu Dhabi. The sun-drenched paradise holds many surprises — especially for Carrie, who faces temptation when she unexpectedly runs into Aidan.

‘Sex and the City 2’ had one of the worst storylines ever

When it came to storylines, Sex and the City 2 was a bit of a struggle. In fact, the film had one of the worst stories ever that involved a “hot nanny.” During their trip, Charlotte leaves her husband, Harry (Evan Handler), home with their two daughters and their nanny Erin (Alice Eve).

Charlotte and Harry had hired Erin because she was good at her job. However, when Samantha points out her attractiveness, Charlotte becomes paranoid that Harry is having an affair with Erin. The movie even over-sexualized the nanny, focusing on the fact that she chose not to wear a bra.

In the end, it’s revealed that Erin is a lesbian, which relieves Charlotte, but the entire storyline is stereotypical and unnecessary.

There was supposed to be a third ‘Sex and the City’ movie

There was supposed to be a third Sex and the City film. However, Cattrall was not at all happy with the direction of Samantha’s character and decided that she was done with the series as a whole. Without Samantha at the time, the film had no path forward.

However, Parker also wished that it had come to fruition. “So I mostly feel great, like I love where we got to leave all of them,” Parker told GQ. “I think they’re all probably doing really well and still enjoying that friendship and their city, or maybe some of them left. Charlotte may have finally moved to the suburbs, my guess is.”

In some ways, Parker did get her to wish with the Sex and the City continuation TV series, And Just Like That. While Cattarall is not featured on the show, her character Samantha is still alive and well in the background.