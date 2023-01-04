Shailene Woodley Said It Would Be a ‘Dream’ to Do Every Movie With Miles Teller

Shailene Woodley is never shy about showing her support for Miles Teller. Most recently, she encouraged her fans to support Teller by going to see Top Gun: Maverick at the movies. The pair have been friends for years, and Woodley has referred to her fellow actor as her brother. Back when Woodley was still engaged to NFL player Aaron Rodgers, the couple even took a vacation with Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. But even though Woodley and Teller are friends in real life, she hopes to work with him again on future movies.

Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller became fast friends while working together on a film

Teller and Woodley first met back in 2012 when they worked on the film The Spectacular Now. In the coming-of-age teen romance, they portrayed love interests. While working together, they became close, and Woodley expressed interest in working with the I Bet You Think About Me star in the future. The Endings, Beginnings actor got her wish when they were both cast in the Divergent movies. While their characters in the dystopian trilogy were often at odds, they continued to get along famously while working together.

Woodley felt it would be a dream to work on every movie with Teller

“He is so funny, man,” Woodley shared about Teller in an interview with Vanity Fair. “It would be a dream to do every movie with him. The great thing about Miles is that we work the same way. We are the same kind of actor. We show up prepared and do our research, but we don’t have premeditated ideas about what a scene looks like or a character should be. He’s got my back for life. I got his back for life.”

The actors offered each other support while working on ‘Divergent’

One of the ways that the actors seemed to have each other’s back was when they were working on Divergent. Prior to the blockbuster film, Woodley had never led a major film franchise. This, of course, took some getting used to. Fortunately, she had Teller on set with her during this adjustment period.

“It was really nice,” Woodley explained about having Teller on set with her while filming the first Divergent movie. “I am so comfortable with him, that to have someone to lean on, especially in a big film like this where there are so many cooks in the kitchen, it was just nice having someone to fully trust. I could always trust him for, not always positive, but truthful feedback. And that was a huge gift.”

How many movies have Teller and Woodley been in together?

Clearly, Teller and Woodley developed a deep bond when they met over a decade ago. To date, they’ve been in four movies together. Only time will tell if Woodley gets her wish, and the pair continue to work on other projects together in the future.