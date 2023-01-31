Shania Twain Doesn’t Plan on Having Plastic Surgery: ‘You Don’t Really Know What You’re Going to Get’

Shania Twain discussed her career, life, and how she learned to love herself. She says she’s becoming more comfortable in her own skin and she doesn’t plan on having plastic surgery any time soon. Here’s what the country star had to say about modifying her looks.

What Shania Twain learned after posing nude

Shania Twain | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Twain posed nude for her album. She says she was motivated to do this so she could learn to get comfortable with how she looks.

“I did a photo shoot in the nude,” says Twain on Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast. “That was a leap of faith in my own courage. I don’t like to stand in front of the mirror—only at certain angles. If I look at myself from head to toe in the mirror, I see my faults.”

Twain continues, “I don’t like the lights on if I’m going to bed when I’m naked. I want the lights down, and I’m just tired of that lack of freedom. I want to be more relaxed and comfortable in my own skin.”

Shania Twain says she won’t have plastic surgery

Shania Twain | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Twain tells Kotb she doesn’t plan on having plastic surgery. She says she has friends who had successful operations, but she’s not comfortable going under the knife. She’s concerned she might have a result she’s not pleased with.

“I’ve come to a point where I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to do it,’” says Twain. “Maybe that’s part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin. I’ve got lots of friends who had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful. And then I think, ‘What if I’m one of those that doesn’t heal very well? And then I’m going to regret doing it.”

A change in mindset is necessary, says Shania Twain

Twain says she knows she will never be happy with her body unless she changes the way she sees herself. She says accepting herself starts with a change in mindset.

“It is what it is, and I can’t change [my body] unless I go under the knife or something,” says Twain. “You don’t really know what you’re going to get anyway—one thing pulled here and another one pulled there. I don’t know, I may never be happy.”

Twain continues, “It’s my perception that has to change; it’s the way I see things that has to change, instead of changing who I am and what I look like. When you’re naked, now you’re relying entirely on your own love of yourself and respect for yourself.”

Twain says posing naked increased her confidence. She’s learning how to accept herself with and without clothes on.

“I can feel beautiful when I’m dressed up and I feel beautiful when I’m naked, too,” says Twain. “And there was no way I would have said this before I took this leap of doing a naked photoshoot. I don’t even know where I got the courage to do it. I think I just got fed up of judging myself.”

Twain says she thought about all the times she was critical of her body when she was younger. Looking back, she thinks it was silly that she didn’t want to wear a bikini when she was in her 20s. She says she’s making up for lost time.

“Why am I doing this? Because I’m only going to get more saggy,” says Twain. “I better enjoy this moment right now because I know I don’t look like I did when I was 20. We’re never good enough for ourselves.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.