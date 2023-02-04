Shania Twain Revealed The 1 Thing That Makes Her Feel Liberated

Shania Twain is about to release her album, The Queen of Me. She recently discussed the changes that have taken place in her life and career. The country star also spoke about when she feels the most liberated.

Shania Twain explains what her new album ‘Queen of Me’ is about

Shania Twain | Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Twain explained what her new album is about. She says the theme is about empowerment. Twain says the only way to become empowered is to take control of your mindset.

“Self-empowerment is about managing your mindset,” Twain tells Associated Press (via The Washington Post). “Controlling your own mood. Your frame of mind. It just turned into Queen of Me. I’m my own boss. I’m the boss of me. I have to tell myself how to think. What to think. It became the theme of the whole album. It ended up representing that uplifting mode of myself.”

Twain decided to do an upbeat album instead of ballads because she wanted to encourage herself. She desired to create music that would make people feel positive and want to dance.

“It was all happening in a mode of lifting my own spirit up,” says Twain. “I wanted music that was going to make me want to dance. Even some of the songs that are a little more, for example, ‘Brand New Me’ or ‘Pretty Liar.’ Those are songs that would have maybe stayed more in the melancholy vibe or more ballady. But because I was really relying on my songwriting during that time to make me feel a positive energy, everything pretty much turned into this more poppy, dancey, beat-driven, upbeat-driven sounding album.”

Shania Twain feels most liberated when she’s riding a horse

Shania Twain | Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Twain tells Associated Press she used the songs on this album to express how liberated she feels. She feels a sense of freedom because she knows exactly who she is and how she wants to live her life. She revealed that she feels most liberated when she’s riding a horse.

“That was the entire intention,” says Twain during her Associated Press interview. “You know, throw away the bra. I did a lot of nude photography in that session. That’s obviously a partial nude. I wanted to be on a horse.”

Twain continues, “One of the places I feel most liberated is riding a horse. You can fly. It’s very empowering. It’s like you take this unbridled posture to bridle your freedom. It’s like facing a fear, facing something that’s uncomfortable, getting myself out of my comfort zone — especially on a horse. That’s freedom.”

The moment Shania Twain knew she could sing again

Twain had Lyme disease in 2003, which resulted in her having to undergo surgery. During an interview with Hoda Kotb, Twain says being able to sing again makes her happy. She realized she had her voice back three weeks after the surgery.

“The true confidence was three weeks after the surgery,” she tells Associated Press. “I made a sound and there was resonance. Instant resonance. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I feel it. I feel it working.’ It was a small window, but that kind of put the fire under my butt, too, and I said, ‘All right, no more excuses.’ You’ve got this and you’ve got the best technology available. Top-notch surgeon. All the physiotherapy education you need. Get out there and do it.”

