Actor Sharon Stone shot to mega-stardom after her breakthrough role in the hugely successful Basic Instinct. Despite being partly responsible for the film’s accomplishments, she almost wasn’t included in the movie’s sequel.

Sharon Stone knew ‘Basic Instinct 2’ would either be fun or a disaster

It took quite some time to get a Basic Instinct sequel off the ground. The original film starring Stone and Michael Douglas hit theaters in 1992. Its successor arrived at theaters 14 years later in 2006. Stone shared that the idea of a Basic Instinct 2 had been floating around for years. However, many obstacles kept the film from materializing.

“We had to gather experiences for Catherine Trammell,” Stone once told Phase 9. “A lot of things happened in the meantime, we started thinking of making a sequel, the company that made the original had many changes, the studio that had the rights to it was going to sell then not going to sell and so on. I left the business and I came back, so there were a lot of things that happened along the way.”

Doing a sequel to the first acclaimed film came with a considerable amount of risk. To the actor, Basic Instinct 2 could only end up one of two ways.

“I knew going into this that it was either going to be a fun, interesting thriller or a complete and total disaster. I think that I am relieved to say that I think that it’s a fun thriller and in this particular case I think we made it in such a beautiful environment with artisans from all over the world who really gave it their all,” she said.

Sharon Stone once caused a freak out when she was almost replaced in ‘Basic Instinct 2’

Stone would end up reprising her role as the villainous Catherine Trammell in the film’s sequel. But there was an instance when the studio flirted with the possibility of substituting Stone for another actor.

“They had all these different ideas. They even sold it to a different producer who wanted to make it with a different actress. He called me in to have a meeting, and talk to me about it, and I explained to him, ‘Great idea, let’s do it,’” Stone once recalled to MovieWeb.

But Stone’s response to the situation helped dissuade that idea from going any further. Especially when she considered talking to her potential replacement personally about the matter.

“I said, ‘Great idea, let me tell you my take on the character and if you want me to take her out to lunch and talk to her about it, I will. She’s great.’ And then he got completely freaked out,” she said.

Although it’s worth noting that Stone didn’t mention who the actor that almost replaced her was.

Sharon Stone once forced raunchy scenes back into ‘Basic Instinct 2’ after they were cut

The first Basic Instinct was known for its provocative and sexual scenes with Stone. Stone hoped to duplicate the tone of the first film with its sequel and wanted to push similar boundaries. But she soon discovered that some of the film’s raunchier scenes were cut from the final product, which bothered the Casino star.

“I was coming from a really kinky place. I wanted more nudity,” she once said according to Femalefirst. “When I saw the rough cut of the film they had taken a lot of stuff out and I asked, ‘Where’s all the crazy stuff I did? What are we toning it down for?’ I said, ‘Let’s go crazy.’ So we took some things out of the film and a lot of the kinky stuff and sex went back in – you’ll see it.”