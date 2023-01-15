Shay Mitchell’s Spooky Manifestation Powers Predicted Her Baby’s Eye Color; Here’s How

When it comes to the power of manifestation, Shay Mitchell is a big believer. The muti-hyphenate has managed to manifest a scary amount of her life with pristine accuracy. Everything from her baby’s eye color to her home was something that the Pretty Little Liars alum dreamed into existence. But just how did she manage to do this and what is the actor currently in the process of manifesting?

Shay Mitchell | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell had a vision board before she became famous that was scarily accurate

Long before she was a household name, Mitchell was manifesting the life of her dreams. A native of Canada, she knew early on that she wanted to pursue acting. In addition to putting in work for her dream, she also began making vision boards as a young adult. She felt it was important to have a visual representation of her goals so that she could be reminded of them every day, thus she hung said board up in her kitchen.

The actor has manifested everything from her home to her baby

In an interview with Podcrushed, Mitchell explained some of the things on her vision board that eventually came true due to the power of manifestation. Palm trees, a teen choice award surfboard, a Spanish-style home, and a white Range Rover were all features of the Beis founder’s board. All of those things have come to fruition for the You alum. But things get spookier from there.

“I’m gonna take it one step even, like, I was just gonna say creepier, but cooler,” Mitchell began. “This house that I had seen, I had saved a picture of the kitchen, and I ended up moving into that exact house.” The Dollface actor even claimed that she might have used her powers of manifestation on her child. The actor spoke about how her eldest daughter, Atlas Noa, looks scarily like a child she put on her vision board.

Mitchell’s firstborn daughter, Atlas Noa, shares the same striking eye color as the baby in the photo she saved

“I’m not gonna lie I also may have manifested Atlas,” she shared. “I had a photo of this baby, and I’ve had it saved. I show it to everybody, and I literally was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ Just all of a sudden I saw this baby. I can’t tell you if I saw it on Pinterest, it was not on Instagram, it was like something way back, so like Pinterest. I was like ‘This baby is so cute.'” Continuing on, the actor shared that she saved the photo of the baby, and it bears a striking similarity to her firstborn.

“Atlas has like greeny-yellowy eyes, and it’s the same as this baby,” Mitchell shared. “Like me and my partner [Matte Babel], both have brown eyes. My dad and Matt’s mom have blue eyes, so there was a chance. But Atlas has these crazy green eyes, and that’s the same thing that this baby had.”

What is Mitchell currently working on manifesting?

Once something that Mitchell wants has reached the manifestation phase, she takes it down and adds something new. But is there anything she’s currently working on manifesting? One element of her original vision board that has yet to come to full fruition is Italy. While the actor has visited the beautiful country many times, she can see herself owning a home there. But she feels strongly that that will come into existence in the future. Given the actor’s track record, we’d say that that goal is right around the corner.