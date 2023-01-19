Is Sheila Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is a famous villain on The Bold and the Beautiful. Sheila’s made several returns during her 30 years on the show, with her most recent coming in August 2021. But is she getting ready to say goodbye to Los Angeles again?

Is Sheila Carter leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Since her arrival on The Bold and the Beautiful in 1992, Sheila’s destroyed the lives of the Forrester family. Whenever the Forresters feel safe from Sheila, she pops up again. Sheila’s most recent return occurred in August 2021 when she revealed she was John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth mother.

Sheila immediately butted heads with her new daughter-in-law Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Tensions between the two women climaxed in April 2022 when Sheila pulled out a gun during a confrontation with Steffy. However, Finn was the unlucky recipient of the bullet.

After shooting Finn and Steffy, many fans believed that would be the end of Sheila. Yet, the character is always full of surprises. While many feel Sheila’s return has run its course, she’s not going anywhere.

Kimberlin Brown opened up about her contract status with ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Sheila’s proclaimed many times that nothing can keep her down. Although she’s committed many crimes, she manages to gain her freedom and continue her everyday life. Sheila remains front and center in many of The Bold and the Beautiful storylines. So how long can fans expect Sheila to stick around?

According to Soaps.com, Brown signed a long-term deal when she returned in August 2021. The actor revealed the tidbit of information during an Instagram Q&A session with fans. While Brown is on contract, the actors said there’s an opt-out clause. “Our contracts are written so that the show has an option on us, I believe, every three to six months.”

What’s next for Sheila Carter?

Although some of The Bold and the Beautiful fans want Sheila gone, she’s here to stay. Sheila brings excitement and chaos to the show, whether she’s loved or hated. Her latest romance with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is creating controversy.

Bill has fallen under Sheila’s charm and used blackmail to keep her from prison. Everyone, including Bill’s family, opposes the couple’s relationship. Although she’s ruined Bill’s relationship with his son Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Sheila doesn’t care. She’s got her freedom and living a life of luxury at Bill’s house.

However, Sheila must deal with her old adversary Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke hatches a plot to snag Bill away from Sheila to protect her family. But Brooke’s actions may cause more harm than good.

A jealous Sheila is a dangerous Sheila, and she’ll be targeting Brooke. But if Sheila doesn’t get her temper in check, she may be in more legal trouble.