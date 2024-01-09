Blake Shelton's "God's Country" was written by a group of country artists. Shelton was not one of them and he marveled at how the song came together.

Blake Shelton‘s “God’s Country” was written by a group of country artists. Shelton was not one of them. During an interview, Shelton revealed what it was like hearing the track for the first time. He felt very connected to God in that moment.

Blake Shelton heard ‘God’s Country’ while he was ‘working on the land’ in Oklahoma

During a 2019 interview with The Tennessean, Shelton discussed hearing “God’s Country” for the first time while he was on his farm in Oklahoma. “It was the most shocking moment I’ve had in my 20 years of doing this,” he said. “I was in a place physically that I consider to be God’s country doing the thing that makes me feel the most connected to God, which is working on the land … It’s almost like a chance to stop and catch your breath and go, ‘We’re still all here. We still like this stuff, too, right?'”

The tune was written by Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, and Michael Hardy. Shelton had no role in writing “God’s Country,” but he was happy its writers sent it to him. “They were just looking for somebody to sing it, and there I was waving my hand in the corner,” he said. Shelton said it was rare for a song to impact him the way “God’s Country” did. He was excited to sing it. Shelton couldn’t even begin to guess what went into writing a song that good.

Blake Shelton was ‘a little bit apprehensive’ about the song at 1st

Shelton reflected on the success of “God’s Country.” “Who would have ever thought that almost 20 years into my career, I’d have my biggest hit yet?” Shelton said. “I really feel like ‘God’s Country’ is that now.

“I was a little bit apprehensive about saying that maybe a month or two ago when it felt like it was taking off, but now it could be that,” he said “It’s unbelievable to me — the power of a song.” The “Honey Bee” singer revealed that the popularity of “God’s Country” inspired him to get back into the studio to record music that made him proud.

How ‘God’s Country’ performed on the pop charts in the United States

“God’s Country” peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 22 weeks. While pop stars like Rihanna and Taylor Swift could release songs that big in their sleep, “God’s Country” is one of the biggest tracks of Shelton’s career. To date, Shelton has never released a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single. Despite this, he has a high profile, partly due to his relationship with Gwen Stefani and his hosting gig on The Voice.

“God’s Country” appeared on the record Fully Loaded: God’s Country. That album climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200, lasting on the chart for 59 weeks. Fully Loaded: God’s Country is Shelton’s highest-charting album, aside from Red River Blue and Bring Back the Sunshine.

“God’s Country” is a great song and Shelton felt it was a godsend.