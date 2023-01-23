Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 23, 2023

Do you want something new to watch on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, or HBO Max this week? Showbiz Cheat Sheet has you covered. Discover what new shows are coming to these platforms, plus what shows you can expect to return during the week of Jan. 23, 2023, including How I Met Your Father and more.

Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

‘How I Met Your Father’ returns to Hulu with season 2 on Jan. 24

Hilary Duff returns as Sophie on Jan. 24, 2023 in the How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere. All 10 episodes of season 1 of the series are available on Hulu, but season 2 will be 20 episodes long.

Showrunners initially considered releasing all 20 episodes of HIMYF Season 2 at once but ultimately decided to follow the weekly model. New episodes of How I Met Your Father drop weekly on Hulu, starting with “Cool and Chill” on Jan. 24 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Netflix is releasing a few new series this week

Against the Ropes is a comedy series that releases on Netflix on Jan. 25. Per the streaming giant’s synopsis: “After spending six years in prison for a crime she did not commit, Ángela must face her greatest challenge: to regain control of her life and win back the love and respect of Rocío, her daughter. Realizing that Rocío is a great fan of wrestling, she finds in them and her alter ego Novia Negra the way to conquer the audiences and, most importantly, her daughter’s heart.”

Starring Caraly Sánchez, Alisson Santiago, Scarlet Gruber, and Michelle Rodríguez, all 10 episodes drop this week. Here’s what else is coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 23:

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 — Jan. 26

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — Jan. 27

Lockwood & Co. — Jan. 27

The Snow Girl — Jan. 27

‘Judy Justice’ returns to Prime Video with season 2 on Jan. 23

Court is back in session with season 2 of Judith Sheindlin’s Judy Justice. If you were a fan of Judge Judy, you’ll enjoy this courtroom-based reality series starring the iconic judge. The winter premiere of the Freevee original series is on Jan. 23.

Adult Swim’s ‘YOLO: Silver Destiny’ is coming to HBO Max this week

Season 2 of YOLO: Silver Destiny begins on HBO Max on Jan. 23, 2023. The two-episode season 2 premiere begins with “Sausage Sizzle” and “Planet Bali.” “High School Reunion” will release on Jan. 30, and “Chaise and the City” will come out on Feb. 6, 2023.

What new shows are you going to stream this week? We’ll be back next week with a list of what’s new on your favorite streaming platforms in the last week of January 2023.