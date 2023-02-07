Showtime Reveals Big Plans for ‘Dexter’ Prequel Series ‘Origins’ and ‘New Blood’ Season 2

Dexter: New Blood may have ended with Dexter Morgan’s death, but the idea of Michael C. Hall’s character will return to TV screens soon enough. Hall’s involvement in Showtime’s planned New Blood Season 2 and the prequel series Origins isn’t confirmed yet. But the network has shared some details about the second season of New Blood and the serial killer’s prequel story. Here’s what we know about the next season of Dexter: New Blood and the prequel series Dexter: Origins.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan | Seacia Pavao/Showtime

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2 is confirmed

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed another season of Dexter: New Blood is in the works at Showtime. Paramount Global executive Chris McCarthy announced Showtime is developing a new version of Dexter: New Blood. It will “depict the ongoing emergence of Dexter’s son Harrison [Jack Alcott].”

Clyde Phillips, who oversaw the first four seasons of Dexter and returned to work on New Blood, will be involved in this new season of New Blood and the prequel series Origins. “… There’s a lot I’d like to explore,” Clyde told THR in January 2022.

“I don’t have permission yet from Showtime to explore it. But if they were to call — much like Gary Levine called to do what became New Blood — and say we want to do Harrison, I’d drop everything and say yes in a minute.” Clyde Phillips, THR

‘Dexter: Origins’ is a prequel spinoff that will explore the serial killer’s origin story

McCarthy also spoke about the network’s plans for the straight-to-series prequel Dexter: Origins. This show will explore the origins of Hall’s Dexter and his murderous ways.

In addition to exploring Dexter Morgan’s past, Showtime also intends to look at other popular Dexter characters like John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer. He is responsible for killing Harrison’s mother Rita (Julie Benz) in season 4 of the series.

Showtime says Dexter: Origins: will “dramatize young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become.” The prequel’s synopsis continues: “Set in the Miami that was a hotbed of real serial killers of his time, the show will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original Dexter. And, of course, the show will also focus on Dexter’s family, including a very-much-alive Harry and a very formidable, teenage Deb.”

‘Dexter’ fans are concerned about the casting of the prequel and second season of ‘New Blood’

Many fans hesitate to invest in the upcoming Dexter series Showtime has planned. Some fans were disappointed with the finale of New Blood, much like they were with the original Dexter finale. Many wonder how a show about Dexter Morgan can captivate without Hall’s presence.

"I think Dexter craved some sort of definitive resolution to his life and to his story, and in spite of the horror of it there's something undeniable."



Michael C. Hall joins the Wrap-Up Podcast to discuss the finale. https://t.co/gWCs0975w8 pic.twitter.com/6bPk0QqImb — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) January 10, 2022

“I’ll watch it if Michael C Hall is in [Origins], but if that’s not the case, I may not be watching,” said a fan on Reddit. “They could always de-age him, right?” Many felt the same way, pointing out there’s no Dexter without Hall.

Dexter’s son might have killed him in the finale of New Blood, but there are several ways Hall could reprise his role in both upcoming series. For one, he could appear as Harrison’s “dark passenger” in new episodes like Harry Morgan (James Remar) did for Dexter in the show’s original run.

Dexter’s return in the prequel series could be more difficult to pull off. Hall’s involvement might not make sense physically, but he could narrate the tale.

At publication, Hall’s involvement in either project has yet to be confirmed.

Watch Dexter and Dexter: New Blood on Showtime.