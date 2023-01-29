Where Was Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s ‘Shrinking’ Filmed?

The newest AppleTV+ series, Shrinking, premiered on Friday, Jan. 27. After just two episodes, many viewers already love the dramedy, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The story takes place in Pasadena, California, but where was Shrinking filmed? Here’s what to know about the production.

‘Shrinking’ stars Jason Segel as a ‘psychological vigilante’

In Shrinking, Segel takes on the role of Jimmy Laird, a therapist — or “psychological vigilante,” as Jimmy says — who lost his way after the death of his wife. He became emotionally estranged from his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell), and cut off his closest friends. At work, Jimmy can’t seem to find the right words to help his patients. That is, until he suddenly snaps and tells people exactly what he thinks. To Jimmy’s surprise, his unorthodox (and maybe unethical) method helps a lot of people, including himself.

Ford stars in Shrinking as Jimmy’s colleague and mentor, Dr. Paul Phodes. The series also stars Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Christa Miller, and Michael Urie. Segel co-created Shrinking with Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

“We wanted to write a show about grief because the world is a bit of a dumpster fire right now,” Lawrence said during a Television Critics Association panel. “You can’t meet anybody right now that isn’t at least two or three degrees separated from some sad s*** going on in their lives. My family approaches that through comedy. It’s good actors and writers that can make that authentic.”

Where was ‘Shrinking’ filmed?

Shrinking began filming in April 2022 and wrapped production in August. It was filmed entirely in California — more specifically, in Los Angeles and Pasadena. So, fans are getting an authentic look at the show’s setting.

LA and Pasadena were used as the backdrop for many external scenes in Shrinking, while Warner Bros. Studios provided space for interior shots. Linda Choi, the head of the makeup department on Shrinking, shared plenty of photos from production on Instagram, tagging both Warner Bros. Studios and the city of Pasadena.

How to watch ‘Shrinking’

Fans can watch Shrinking exclusively on AppleTV+. The first two episodes arrived on Jan. 27. Now, a new episode will drop weekly every Friday, with 10 episodes in total in season 1. Here’s the release schedule for season 1, provided there are no breaks:

Episode 3: Feb. 3

Episode 4: Feb. 10

Episode 5: Feb. 17

Episode 6: Feb. 24

Episode 7: March 3

Episode 8: March 10

Episode 9: March 17

Episode 10: March 24

Those interested in Shrinking will need an AppleTV+ subscription to watch. Luckily, there is a 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $6.99 per month to subscribe.

