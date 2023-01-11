‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Seo-eun Didn’t Know About Han-bin’s Crush Until This Moment

People’s feelings might seem obvious to Single’s Inferno 2 viewers. But the Netflix show doesn’t always show if other singles are as aware. Choi Seo-eun revealed she didn’t know about Kim Han-bin’s immediate crush on her until later.

Han-bin makes a move on Seo-eun on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Choi Seo-eun and Kim Han-bin on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ | Netflix

Han-bin had a slow start when it came to romance. On the first day, he focused more on working hard to make their first dinner together than flirting with his crush. But in episode 4, he pulled Seo-eun aside to talk.

“I’ve been wanting to have a conversation with you,” he said. “But you’ve been so busy.” He joked that she was “too popular.” She denied being busy. “You haven’t? Then I just lack courage.”

But Seo-eun was busy in paradise with Jo Yoong-jae. They enjoyed a good meal in their room and got to talk about the age, occupations, and where they lived.

She told Han-bin that she noticed how hard he’s been working. The cook said he was glad, then revealed what he really wanted to say.

“Almost since the beginning, no right from the very beginning, I’ve been feeling this way,” he started. “I felt this way since the beginning. You were really good at chopping up the onions.”

He explained why he waited to talk to her. “I wanted to talk to you yesterday,” he said. “But I wasn’t sure if you’d feel pressured. I didn’t wanna pressure you. I thought maybe I could come off as shallow. I think that’s why I didn’t. But, like, we don’t know each other yet. And all the others too. So don’t feel pressured or anything. The same goes for me, too.”

Han-bin continued to play down the situation. “It’s not like I confess my love to you or anything,” he said. “I’m just letting you know that I wanted to talk to you the most.”

Seo-eun didn’t know Han-bin liked her until their private talk on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

The men and women of the reality show separately watched the episodes in a YouTube video for The Swoon. They reacted to the scene of Han-bin revealing his feelings to Seo-eun.

The ladies laughed when Seo-eun gave him a thumbs up for working so hard. “I meant it,” she told them. “Double thumbs up.”

Han-bin started talking about how well she cut the onions. “That’s when you noticed?” Park Se-jeong asked. “I really didn’t know until then,” Seo-eun answered.

Se-jeong thought it was romantic, and Shin Seul-ki acknowledged he might’ve been nervous. Lee So-e gave her perspective on the situation as his close friend.

“That was touching,” she said. “As it went, Han-bin and I talked a lot. We both had a crush on someone. He was braver than I was. I think it’s cool that he could do that.”

So-e’s crush was on Yoong-jae, who made a connection with Seo-eun. So So-e and Han-bin were very much in the same boat, trying to change their luck.