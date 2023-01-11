‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Lee Nadine Reveals She Has a Military Background in ROTC – but That Is Not All

Lee Nadine continued to surprise fans during the finale episodes of Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2. Her social media and career were quickly uncovered, and fans praised Nadine for attending Harvard as a pre-med student. But on her date with Jin-young in Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2, Nadine revealed she, too, was part of the military for a short time.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno Season 2.]

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Episode 9 contestant Lee Nadine | via Netflix

Lee Nadine stunned her ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 co-stars with her Harvard title

The cast of the dating series has an impressive resume of careers. Han-bin is a certified and award-winning chef, while contestant Dong-woo is a plastic surgeon. Fans cannot forget their excitement when learning So-e is a theater and film student who appeared in popular K-dramas like The Glory. But out of all the contestants, Nadine’s credentials had everyone gobsmacked.

During her date with Dong-woo in Single’s Inferno Season 2, she revealed she is a third-year pre-med student at Harvard with a double major in neuroscience and computer science. Nadine also works at the Boston Children’s Hospital researching temporal lobe epilepsy. She explained she plans to attend medical school to become a surgeon.

Upon hearing she is a student at Harvard, the Single’s Inferno Season 2 hosts gasped in shock. During the finale, the contestants finally revealed more about themselves to each other. They were also shocked when Nadine announced she was a pre-med student, but their eyes widened when learning she attends one of the most prestigious universities in the U.S.

But fans learned another great tidbit about Nadine when she went on her Paradise date with Jin-young. Nadine revealed on Single’s Inferno Season 2 that she has a past with the military.

Nadine was in ROTC for a year and applied to military colleges

While already knowing about Nadine’s background in Single’s Inferno Season 2, she revealed another juicy piece of information during her date with Jin-young. After he explained he creates Youtube content about tactical training, firearms, and more, he tells Nadine he was in the army in UDT. She was impressed, but for a particular reason.

Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Nadine also briefly served in the military. She explains to Jin-young that she was in ROTC for a year and wore the uniform. ROTC is the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, where college and university students take military courses alongside their normal curriculum. The program often implies that students enlist in a branch of the military after graduation or take part in ROTC for roughly three semesters.

Nadine explained, “I like military stuff” and has experience shooting firearms like AR rifles, shotguns, and pistols. But her stint in the ROTC is not Nadine’s only military experience. According to Newsweek, she was accepted into Westpoint and the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado before entering Harvard. In her college acceptance video on YouTube, she explained Westpoint was her first choice.

Her interest in the military allowed her to stand out during the college admissions process. Her application to the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps (AFROTC) showed her ambition to become a trauma surgeon. According to her interview with The Times, “I knew that I didn’t—whatever this means—I didn’t want to be the typical Asian.”

Did Nadine’s military background impress Jin-young?

While on Single’s Inferno Season 2, Nadine showed interest in Dong-woo and Jin-young. Surprisingly, Nadine’s interest catered to both of them as Dong-woo is also in the medical field. But he drew the line in Single’s Inferno Season 2 after learning about her ambitions to become a surgeon. He knew her career path would become her life.

Fans held out for Nadine and Jin-young after seeing their chemistry together. Nadine’s experience with the military also catered to Jin-young and told her, “You never cease to amaze me.” After telling Nadine he hopes to go to the U.S. to train and freely create more content, Nadine teased they should meet up. They also made plans to go shooting together.

But by the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, Nadine and Jin-young were not an endgame couple. It seems that Nadine’s ambitious career was not what Jin-young wanted in a partner. He, too, realized Nadine had a lot more of her career and life to explore back in the U.S.