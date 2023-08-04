Kody Brown's plural marriage is over. Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown have all left the lifestyle behind. Christine has offered multiple explanations for the end of her union.

Sister Wives fans were both shocked and delighted when Christine Brown announced the end of her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown in 2021. Since then, a lot has changed for Christine. She’s moved states, bought a home, and is headed down the aisle, legally this time, with David Woolley. Still, TLC is focused on the divorce. So far, Christine has offered up three different reasons for the end of her turbulent plural marriage. The most recent explanation came in a clip for the upcoming 18th season of the series. We’ve collected all three reasons Christine Brown gave for her divorce so you can catch up ahead of the season 18 premiere.

Christine Brown claimed a lack of intimacy led to her decision to end her marriage

When Christine first stated that her marriage was officially over, she claimed a lack of intimacy was the cause. In the final moments of season 16 of Sister Wives, Christine packed up Kody’s things and placed them in the garage. In a one-on-one interview for the show, she stated that Kody told her that a sexual relationship was on hold indefinitely.

Christine proclaimed that that type of marriage was not one that she was interested in. Kody’s declaration effectively ended the union, although the true end of the spiritual marriage didn’t occur for several more months. As Christine put more time and space between the intimacy comments and her actual divorce, she shared additional reasons why she no longer wished to pursue a romantic relationship with Kody.

Christine Brown also claimed Kody’s treatment of her children led to the divorce

While Christine originally seemed to point to a lack of intimacy as the straw that broke the camel’s back, she later backtracked, expanding on her complex feelings. In several moments during season 17 of Sister Wives, and in sitdown interviews that followed, Christine insisted Kody’s poor treatment of her children was the last straw.

In an interview with People, Christine said she recognized her marriage was over when Ysabel Brown had spinal surgery. Kody refused to venture to New Jersey to support the teen. Christine said Ysabel was crushed that Kody did not attend but that she found herself unphased by his absence.

Most recently, Kody’s third wife noted favoritism played a role in her decision

In a recent clip for the upcoming season, shared on TLC’s Instagram account, Christine, once again, got real about the end of her marriage. In the short clip, she revealed that she and Kody were officially divorced because she recognized he was “playing favorites.”

The clip did not reveal exactly what she meant by her statement. Christine may have been referring to how Kody treated his wives. Sister Wives fans have been extremely vocal about Kody’s clear bias toward Robyn Brown. Christine could have also been referencing how the family patriarch picks and chooses which children to treat respectfully. Kody was accused of mostly ignoring his children with Janelle, Christine, and Meri. He clearly favors the five kids he shares with Robyn.,

Season 18 of Sister Wives is set to premiere on August 20. Aside from Christine and Kody’s continued drama, TLC plans to highlight the end of two more of Kody’s marriages. Janelle Brown announced her separation during the season 17 tell-all episodes. Meri Brown declared the end of her plural marriage via Instagram in January 2023.