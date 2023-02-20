‘Sister Wives’: 3 Clues Christine Brown’s New Boyfriend David Woolley Is on Season 18

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has a new man in her life. Will her new beau, David Woolley, be featured on Sister Wives Season 18? Here’s everything we know.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

TLC probably controlled Christine’s announcement about David

It started on Jan. 29 when she announced to her Instagram followers that she “started dating again” at 50 years old. The mom of six asked her followers for dating advice and called online dating “awkward.”

Fast forward a few days to Feb. 2, and Christine makes another Instagram announcement. She gleefully reveals that she’s dating someone “exclusively” but doesn’t disclose who the lucky man was.

Two weeks later, on Feb. 14, Christine announced the identity of her man in an adorable Valentine’s day post on Instagram.

Many Sister Wives fans thought that the timing was suspicious. When Christine revealed her boyfriend, David, it seemed like TLC told her to keep it a secret. This is the first indicator that David will be on Sister Wives Season 18.

Cameras are spotted in a photo Christine posted of David

In Chirstine’s Instagram post announcing her new man, she gave a clue that David will be featured on the new season of Sister Wives. In the 3rd photo from the slideshow, David and Christine are sitting on a couch holding her twin grandsons, Archer and Ace Padron. The background of the image shows cameras, crew, and production equipment.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley | Instagram

This is enough proof for many Sister Wives fans that Christine and David will be filming together. Now it’s just a question of what TLC program they are filming. There are rumors that Christine and her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, have received a spinoff show all about their lives post-polygamy. As of now, TLC has yet to confirm nor deny these rumors.

David starts his own public Instagram account

As many TLC fans know, right before a show drops, the network urges cast members to create new Instagram accounts for fans to follow. The cast, who didn’t normally have social media, suddenly started an account. David made a new public Instagram account, posting only pictures relating to Christine or his family.

Is this TLC’s way of soft-launching that David will be featured on Sister Wives? Perhaps this is why a family insider claims that Christine Brown’s ex-husband, Kody Brown, is convinced that David is only dating Christine for clout. Does he know that David will be on the show?

It will be interesting to see where David will appear. Sister Wives fans are eager to learn more about Christine’s new man.