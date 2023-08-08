Three of Kody Brown's four marriages have failed. 'Sister Wives' fans also hoped the fourth would fall apart. So far, Kody and Robyn Brown are still married, though.

A couple of months ago, Kody Brown made waves on social media when one of his Cameo videos surfaced on Reddit. The video, which featured Kody singing, made it seem like he was single. The Cameo had fans questioning if Kody and Robyn had officially called it quits. While Sister Wives fans would love to see that play out on the show’s newest season, is there any validity to the claim? Based on more recent sightings, Kody is not, in fact, single. It looks like Kody and Robyn Brown are still very much married, both legally and spiritually.

Kody’s song about not having wives was followed by an outing with Robyn

The Cameo made its way around in June 2023, and while fans were initially intrigued by the notion that Kody and Robyn were done, the fantasy would only stick around for a short while. A few weeks later, an eagle-eyed viewer spotted Kody and Robyn Brown out together and shared a photo to Reddit. The sighting seemingly confirmed that their marriage was still intact.

Kody and Robyn still own property and are co-owners of a production company they founded shortly after Christine Brown’s split from the family. Based on sightings and legal documentation, Kody and Robyn are still very much married.

Kody and Robyn were seen at Gwendlyn’s wedding

Kody was singing about being in the doghouse in June, but he was around his family in July. He and his only wife were on good enough terms to attend Gwendlyn and Beatriz Queiroz’s wedding in July. While the couple were not spotted in official photos together, they were spotted separately in the background of pictures posted on Instagram.

Robyn Brown seated during a confessional for TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Gwen eventually spilled all the tea on her nuptials on YouTube. She said her father and Robyn showed up late for the event. Gwen opted not to have her father walk her down the aisle, so his tardy arrival didn’t hold up any festivities. Based on what Gwen shared on social media, the monogamous couple arrived together. Kody’s three former wives were also in attendance. Gwendlyn is the daughter of Kody and his third wife, Christine.

So, is Kody still a married man?

Kody and Robyn seem together and have not filed legal paperwork for a divorce. The couple has also not spoken openly about their marriage. Until that happens, it looks like Kody and Robyn Brown are still married. Whether they are happy together is another matter altogether.

Many Sister Wives fans theorize that now that Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown have given up on the principle, Robyn will eventually follow. They think the couple will turn on each other without a common enemy. If and when that will happen, however, is anyone’s guess.