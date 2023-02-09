‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!

Since Christine Brown announced her divorce from ex-husband Kody Brown, Sister Wives fans have been hoping she would get to experience true love. The 50-year-old mom announced she’s officially and exclusively dating someone. While she promised to introduce fans to the new man, Sister Wives, fans have done some digging on the internet and think they’ve found the identity of Christine’s boyfriend.

Christine Brown announces she has a boyfriend

After leaving her plural marriage to Kody in 2021, Christine moved to Murray, Utah, with her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Grace Brown, to start a new life there. She knew that she would date again. The Sister Wives star said she wanted to find a monogamous man who was kind and romantic and unlike her ex — is attracted to her.

The Sister Wives star made it official with a new beau on February 2nd in a “car confessions” video on her Instagram Stories (via Reddit). Christine happily announced that she’s “dating somebody exclusively.”

“He is wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for,” she gushed. She said he’s “incredible” with her youngest daughter, Truely. “He’s absolutely a dream come true,” she said. The Sister Wives star looks ecstatic about her new romance, and fans couldn’t be happier for her.

Christine didn’t share the identity of her man with her eager followers but promised she would provide more information later. “I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now, I’m just keeping him to myself, though. And I will let you guys know a little bit more information later,” she said.

‘Sister Wives’ fans think they found the identity of Christine Brown’s boyfriend

Many Sister Wives fans have been dreaming of this day for Christine and are too eager to wait. Some internet sleuths fans think they might have figured out who Christine is dating. One user posted two photos of a man on Reddit with the caption, “The potential new boyfriend.”

One fan wrote, “He has lovely, kind eyes.” Another fan commented that Christine and he would look “cute” together. So who is the man in the photos and what is his connection to Christine?

What is his connection to Christine?

Sister Wives star, Christine, has over a million Instagram followers, but only follows 115 people, most of whom are family. Of the men on her Instagram following list, there was only one who seemed to not have a wife.

Internet sleuths then found the man on Facebook, which is where the photos on Reddit come from. The man in the photo is named 59-year-old David Woolley and according to his Facebook, currently resides in Utah though is originally from San Diego, California. He also appears to be a big fan of Disney and is often posting pictures of himself with his family at Disney Land. Could he be any more perfect for Christine?

Besides Christine and Woolley following each other on Instagram, there is other connection tying the Facebook to him. Woolley is friends with Christine’s daughter, Aspyn Thompson, on Facebook. Perhaps Aspyn was the one who introduced Woolley to Christine?

Now Sister Wives fans have to wait and see if Christine will confirm that Woolley is the new man in her life. If they’re not an item, fans are shipping them.