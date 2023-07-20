Gwendlyn and Beatriz are officially married. The Flagstaff nuptials were attended by everyone in the official 'Sister Wives' cast, including Kody Brown. Some family members were absent, though.

Gwendlyn and Beatriz Queiroz are officially married. Gwendlyn, who Sister Wives fans know as Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s fourth child, married her longtime love on July 15, weeks before embarking on a semester abroad in Spain. Since the Brown family is in shambles, followers were curious to see if Kody Brown would attend his daughter’s wedding. While he didn’t appear in initial snapshots, Kody and his fourth, legal, and now only wife, Robyn Brown, were spotted by fans in the background of several pictures. So Kody Brown did attend Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s wedding, but other Brown family members were noticeably absent.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown attended Gwen and Beatriz’s wedding

Kody Brown might not be close to most of his children any longer, but that doesn’t mean he will miss out on major events. In fact, major milestones are the only thing Kody turns up to for most of his children these days. He attended Logan Brown’s wedding last year and appeared at Savanah Brown’s graduation this spring. Now, he’s been spotted at Gwendlyn and Beatriz Queiroz’s wedding.

While Kody didn’t appear in pictures in an official capacity, he is easy to spot in the background of a photograph Christine Brown shared on Instagram. In the snapshot, he is holding one of Mykelti Padron’s twin boys. Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, was also at the event. She, too, was spotted in the background of a picture interacting with one of Mykelti’s kids. While Robyn is close to Mykelti, she is the only one of Christine Brown’s kids with whom Robyn seems to connect. Gwen has openly stated that she does not like Robyn.

Aside from Robyn and Kody, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown also celebrated the new couple. Christine Brown’s fiance, David Woolley, seemed happy to get in on the action, too. There are no photos showing Kody interacting with his three ex-wives or Christine’s fiance, though.

Who did not attend Gwen and Beatriz’s nuptials?

While Kody and Robyn were spotted in background shots at the rooftop affair, a few Brown family members either were not invited or opted to skip the event. Janelle Brown openly discussed the reception on Instagram and explained where her two daughters were. All four of her sons were present at the wedding and reception.

Beatriz Queiroz and Gwendlyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The mother of six noted that her eldest daughter, Madison Brush, could not make it to the event. Madison lives in North Carolina. Savanah Brown, Janelle’s youngest child, also was not around. Janelle revealed that Savanah opted to spend the summer with Madison and couldn’t make it back.

Madison did make it to Logan Brown’s wedding last year in Las Vegas and appears to have traveled for a work event fairly recently. Savanah was present at Logan’s nuptials, as well. Aside from Madison and Savanah, the only other unaccounted-for Brown kids were Paedon Brown, Ariella Brown, and Solomon Brown. Paedon and his sister, Gwendlyn, do not get along. Ariella and Solomon are both under the age of 12. While children were invited to the event, Robyn and Kody habitually leave their youngest children at home for long or large events. They did not appear to attend Logan’s wedding in the fall.