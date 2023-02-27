‘Sister Wives’ Drama: Gwendlyn Brown Drops Christine Brown From Instagram Follow List

The Brown family is going through it right now. Since November 2022, the reality TV family has undergone several changes. Many of those changes have unfolded in front of TLC’s cameras on Sister Wives, but there seems to be more familial strife that has yet to be made public. A scroll through Gwendlyn Brown’s Instagram account seems to suggest there could be trouble brewing between the college student and her mother, Christine Brown.

Gwendlyn Brown isn’t currently following Christine Brown on Instagram

Gwendlyn Brown’s Instagram follow list looks a little sparse these days. While Gwen is active on Instagram, she isn’t interested in keeping up with her mother’s travels on social media.

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Somewhere along the way, Gwen stopped following Christine, leaving Sister Wives fans to wonder if there is some secret drama between the mother-and-daughter duo. While neither has spoken out about any current tension, the college student’s following list feels telling. She is following most of her family members but not her mother.

Who exactly is Gwendlyn Brown following on Instagram?

While Gwen isn’t currently following her mother on Instagram, she is keeping in touch with several of her family members on the social media platform. Most notably, she still follows Meri Brown, Kody Brown’s ex-wife. Christine has thrown shade toward Meri multiple times in the last year. Two of Christine’s children have come forward and spoken negatively about Christine’s former sister wife, too. Gwen, interestingly enough, does not have the same memories of Meri that older siblings, Mykelti Padron and Paedon Brown, have.

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Gwen also follows most of her half and full siblings, including Leon Brown, Meri Brown’s only child. Gwen, unsurprisingly, doesn’t follow her brother, Paedon Brown. She has made her feelings about Christine and Kody’s only son known this year, noting that he was the worst person she knows.

Is there drama between Christine and Gwen?

While Christine Brown has always been a fan favorite for Sister Wives fans, it seems as though some of her familial relationships haven’t always been so rosy. Christine struggled in her relationships with her sister wives. She appears to have had complex relationships with some of her children at different points, too.

Gwendlyn Brown, in particular, has been open and honest about the ups and downs of her relationship with some of her family members, including her mother. During several tell-all videos, Gwen’s discussed some of the more difficult aspects of her mother’s journey out of polygamy. She noted that religion made her mother “nervous and insecure.”

Whether or not there is real drama, there remains to be seen. Gwen hasn’t spoken about her decision to unfollow her mom. All we know is that as of Feb. 26, Gwen is not keeping up with Christine’s Instagram journey. That is subject to change at any moment.