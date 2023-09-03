Robyn Brown joined the Brown family, and then everything fell apart. While Kody Brown should shoulder most of the blame, Robyn heavily influenced several bad family decisions.

Kody Brown might be the villain of Sister Wives, but he’s not the only Brown family member who viewers believe has brought pain and drama to the plural group. For years, viewers have blamed Robyn Brown for some of Kody’s more inexplicable decisions. Several decisions negatively impacted the family unit that Robyn Brown is believed to have been or confirmed to have been behind.

Kody and Meri Brown’s divorce probably wasn’t Meri’s idea at all

In 2015, Meri Brown and Kody Brown officially divorced so Kody could legally marry Robyn Brown. Meri insisted that she volunteered to end her legal marriage for the sake of Robyn Brown’s children from a previous relationship. The legal marriage allowed Kody to legally adopt the three minor children.

While Meri, Kody, and Robyn have always insisted Meri volunteered to end her legal union, Sister Wives fans are convinced she’s lying. They largely believe that Robyn Brown pushed Kody into making her his legal wife. They also theorize that restructuring the family was not just for the benefit of Robyn’s children. Viewers think Robyn wanted the power and security that comes with being a legal spouse in their culture.

Gwen and Paedon both revealed that Robyn Brown orchestrated the family’s move from Las Vegas

In 2018, the Brown family, including several minor children, packed up their lives in Las Vegas and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody initially insisted it was the right time for the entire family to move. He floated the idea of Flagstaff to all four of his wives as if it were his own. Robyn Brown even behaved as if she was weighing the pros and cons, just like Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown.

Years later, Paedon Brown and Gwen Queiroz would recall how the move went down. Both Paedon and Gwen, who are estranged from each other, revealed that Robyn Brown orchestrated the move to remain close to her eldest son, Dayton Brown. Dayton had expressed an interest in attending college in Arizona before the move. Gwen and Paedon are Kody and Christine Brown’s children.

‘Sister Wives’ fans believe Robyn Brown was behind Kody’s strict coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols

Once in Flagstaff, Arizona, the Brown family was largely divided. Living in rental properties spread across the city, the wives quickly lost touch with each other. Kody appeared to spend the majority of his time at Robyn Brown’s house. Once the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began, Kody and Robyn quarantined together. The duo devised a long list of safety protocols they expected everyone to follow. Kody once again insisted the safety measures were his idea, but Sister Wives fans remained unconvinced.

The list of extreme safety measures, including wiping down mail for months after it was proven ineffective, alienated many of Kody Brown’s older children. They remain convinced that Robyn Brown was always behind the rules, and Sister Wives fans agree.