‘Sister Wives’: All of the Family Secrets Mykelti Padron Revealed This Week

Christine and Kody Brown’s 26-year-old daughter, Mykelti Padron, gives her perspective on her family’s recent Sister Wives drama. Here are the interesting bits of information she revealed regarding how her family operates behind the scenes.

Mykelti Padron Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Mykelti opens up about her childhood

The 26-year-old mom of three has recently opened up to fans on the internet via her Patreon account she shares with her husband, Tony Padron. In doing so, Mykelti shared some revealing information about how she was raised. She said that her dad, Kody Brown, was a better father when she was younger but is even a better grandpa now.

While Kody was rarely with Mykelti as a child, she said that about once a week, he’d come over and spend time with them. During the weekly visits, they would watch movies together — usually the ones he would choose.

Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Kody, Christine, Truely, Mykelti, Ysabel, and Paedon Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

She mentioned that before living in the big house in Lehi, Utah, they were living in Wyoming. During this time, the family was living off bread and the stockpile of MREs they had. She said the family’s financial struggle made it so the three-day-old discarded bread from Kody’s family’s bakery on their Wyoming ranch was the only food they could afford.

Mykelti defends Kody and Robyn

Many Sister Wives fans have labeled Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, the show’s villains. However, Mykelti has a special relationship with Robyn and defended her on her Patreon.

Mykelti and Tony claim Sister Wives’ editing purposefully tries to paint Kody and Robyn as the villains. She said the editing makes them look worse than they are. Because of this, she tries to base her opinions on her personal interactions rather than what is shown on the show.

When a fan asked Mykelti to give her honest opinion about Kody’s multiple failed marriages, she defended her dad. She thinks that he’s a good guy but that he’s human and makes mistakes. She believes the show takes many things out of context, but she agrees that he hasn’t treated all of his wives the best. Mykelti thinks that the wives also had their faults. She believes Kody was Christine’s soulmate but that Christine wasn’t Kody’s soulmate.

As for Kody forgetting his son Gabriel Brown’s birthday, Mykelti and Tony dismissed this experience by stating that it’s difficult for her dad to remember all of his 18 children’s birthdays.

Mykelti claims TLC gave the Brown family a list of COVID-19 rules

In Sister Wives Seasons 16 and 17, Kody enforced many regulations to protect the family from coronavirus (COVID-19). The way Kody enforced his rules caused the family to divide into two parts and permanently damaged his relationships with many of his children and his wives.

In a shocking revelation, Mykelti claims that Kody never created the rules but that TLC gave them a list of rules at the beginning of the pandemic. She claims that Janelle Brown had the rules early on, despite what she said on the show, but then backtracks and says that wiping the mail off with disinfecting wipes was added to the list by Kody.

Mykelti’s perspective on Meri’s abuse allegations

On January 11th, Paedon Brown insinuated that Meri Brown was abusive toward them as children in an interview with John Yates. His sister, Gwendlyn Brown, confirmed the allegations on her Patreon account, claiming she witnessed Meri being “violent” once with Mykelti.

Meri Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

Soon after, Mykelti posted a video of herself reading her statement regarding Meri on her Patreon account. She stated that this is only her “personal experiences” and “opinions” of Meri, not those of her siblings.

Mykleti said she doesn’t recall Meri being “physically abusive” to her. “She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger,” Mykelti claimed.

As for Kody, she doesn’t think he’s the abusive type of person but believes that both he and Meri were likely emotionally abusive toward each other in their marriage.

She also weighed in on her father’s decision to divorce Meri. She said it’s not fair for Meri to be upset about Kody leaving her since she was the one who “cheated first,” referencing Meri’s catfishing scandal back in 2015.

The Brown family is currently filming Sister Wives Season 18. In the meantime, fans can subscribe to Mykelti and Tony’s Patreon account for more Brown family gossip.