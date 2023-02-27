‘Sister Wives’: Everything We Know About David Woolley’s Late Wife Margaret Lucille Suliin

Sister Wives star Christine Brown divorced Kody Brown and is now dating a new man, David Woolley. Like Christine, David was also married before. Here’s everything we know about David’s first marriage and what happened to his first wife, Margaret Lucille Suliin.

All about David Woolley’s first marriage

Like Christine, David was also married once before. In November 1990, David married Margaret in San Diego, California. The couple was married for 22 years before her untimely death in 2012.

43-year-old Margret and her mother both died in 2012. However, the cause of their deaths is still unknown. According to her obituary, Margaret was “charitable, loving, and caring to family and friends. She had compassion to help others.”

She left behind her husband with their eight children — Colton, Garrett, Adam Woolley, Raegan, Payton, Dallas, Kati, and Maddox. David spent the last 10 years as a widower raising their children, as the youngest was only six years old at the time of their mother’s death.

“She loved her children unconditionally. We loved our mom for who she was and what she did. We will miss her adventurous spirit,” Margaret’s obituary reads. She was buried in Herriman, Utah, where David and his children reside.

Now, most of David’s children are adults who are married with families of their own. The 59-year-old loves to spend time with his many grandchildren, as captured in the many photos he’s shared on his Instagram account.

Christine Brown and David Woolley’s relationship

After leaving her 26-year-long plural marriage to Kody Brown, 50-year-old Christine left her sister wives and her church and has completely started over. Now she’s in a monogamous relationship with a man she considers the “love of her life.”

David and Christine updated their Facebook relationship status as “in a relationship” as of Dec. 10, 2022. While they’ve been together since then, Christine waited to reveal the identity of her boyfriend until Feb. 14.

In a special Valentine’s day post on her Instagram, Christine shared the identity of her boyfriend with a series of adorable photos of them together.

The mother of six gushed over her new man. “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this,” she wrote in the caption.

Everything we know about David Woolley so far

As for his work, David owns a construction business specializing in drywall called David P Woolley Drywall Inc. in Lehi, Utah. Besides his Christine, his children, and his grandchildren, the other love of David’s life is his Jeep and ATV. He has been showing off the intimate moments of his life to Sister Wives fans on his Instagram, which already has nearly 40,000 followers.

The father of eight loves Disney and has documented his recent trips to Disney Land. As Christine’s followers know, she’s also a major Disney fan and recently took a trip with her mom and two of her daughters, Truely Brown and Ysabel Brown.

It seems that David will also be featured on Sister Wives. Christine confirmed this when she posted a photo of her and David with a camera crew with equipment in the background. Sister Wives fans are eager for season 18 to discover more about David and his relationship with Christine.