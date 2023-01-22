‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think the Recent Brown Family ‘Money Grab’ Could Signal that the Show is Canceled

Several members of the Brown family have hinted that Sister Wives is not over just yet. Still, TLC has yet to make an announcement about an 18th season, and fans of the series think recent events indicate Sister Wives could be canceled. They theorize that the family’s current race toward subscription content could signal an end to the famed TLC series. This is what we know so far.

‘Sister Wives’ fans think a recent ‘money grab’ the show will be canceled

Season 17 of Sister Wives is by far its most dramatic yet. While fans originally thought that all but ensured an 18th season, not everyone is convinced now. Since the show’s season finale, Paedon Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, and Mykelti Padron have all stepped forward to share their perspective of growing up inside the polygamist family and on reality TV, for a price, of course. Gwen was the first in the family to launch a Patreon account. Paedon has shared his feelings in interviews and on TikTok, and now Mykelti has also launched a paid subscription offering.

The kids aren’t the only ones getting in on the action. Christine is following in her children’s footsteps. The mother of six is now offering up paid cooking content, alienating some fans in the process. Christine’s family’s sudden interest in paid content has raised more than a few eyebrows. Several Reddit users posit that Christine and her kids are adding revenue streams because they believe Sister Wives is going to be canceled.

If that’s the case, the family will need to gather as much cash as possible while they can. While Christine is sure to maintain some of her fan base without Sister Wives, many will lose interest and move on. What she would do without the reality TV show that made her famous is anyone’s guess, but it doesn’t seem like she’s interested in a traditional 9-to-5 job.

Mykelti Padron and Christine Brown have both claimed filming is taking place

While fans have their suspicions about the show’s future, at least two members of the Brown family feel confident a new season is on the horizon. Both Mykelti Padron and Christine Brown have suggested filming for an 18th season is already underway. Mykelti alleged in a recent Patreon Q&A that her twins’ birth would be featured on the show. Christine said she also enjoyed having a film crew in her Utah home in recent months.

The rest of the family has opted to stay quiet about the series’ future. While Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have remained active on social media since the series aired its final tell-all episode on Jan. 8, neither mentioned the show. They have, however, hinted at other projects. Janelle is currently heavily involved in a multi-level marketing company that has her peddling diet drinks on Instagram. Meri remains active at her bed and breakfast and has hinted that there is more to her story.

Some of Christine’s children have raced to share family secrets, but they are the only ones. It seems interesting that Janelle and Meri’s children have remained silent. Janelle is the mother to six. Her youngest child, Savanah Brown, turned 18 in December. Most of her children have opted for more private lives and don’t appear fussed by social media. Meri’s child, Leon, has maintained a limited Instagram presence in recent years.