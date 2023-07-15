For years, Meri Brown and Kody Brown's turbulent marriage took center stage on 'Sister Wives'. Fans are thrilled that she finally ended it in the season 18 trailer.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage has been troubled for years. The relationship was so turbulent that Sister Wives fans suspected the couple was no longer together years earlier. Still, Meri Brown seemed to hold out hope for a reconciliation. In the season 18 Sister Wives trailer, Meri finally gives up hope that her marriage is salvageable, and fans are excited to see her finally take a step forward as a single woman.

Season 18 of ‘Sister Wives’ will deal with Meri Brown moving on

Meri Brown’s decision to leave Kody Brown behind permanently will be featured during season 18 of Sister Wives. The decision is years in the making. In the explosive season 18 trailer, Meri sits with Robyn and Kody Brown and explains that she’ll be leaving. The decision effectively ended whatever shreds of a plural marriage that remained for the Brown family.

While Kody Brown seemed unphased by the chat, the proclamation clearly hit Robyn hard. She was seen sobbing in the promo footage. Robyn is Kody Brown’s legal and most recent wife. She joined the Brown family in 2010 during season 1 of Sister Wives.

‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 | TLC

Regardless of Robyn’s feelings, Sister Wives fans are thrilled for Meri. While the trailer did not elaborate on where Meri was headed, she vacated her rental property in the spring and transferred her business address to Parowan, Utah, where she owns a small bed and breakfast. The inn’s purchase was covered in an earlier season of Sister Wives.

Meri’s separation isn’t the only one the upcoming season will be dealing with

While Meri and Kody’s final separation will be covered in season 18 of Sister Wives, it doesn’t seem like it will be the main divorce dealt with during the season. Based on the trailer released by TLC, Janelle’s decision to leave her decades-long plural marriage will take up the most space in the upcoming season.

Janelle revealed that she and Kody were calling it quits during the season 17 tell-all episodes. While the mother of six called it a “separation,” she carefully explained that reconciliation was not something she was considering. Season 18 will likely focus on the lead-up to that decision. She still hasn’t called the end of her marriage a divorce, but that may be coming during season 18.

Fans will get the answers they are looking for soon. Season 18 of Sister Wives is set to premiere in August. There is no word on how many episodes the season will contain. If it is similar to season 17, fans can expect atleast three months of footage.