Gwendlyn and Beatriz Queiroz married on July 15 in a private ceremony with family and friends. Many of the 'Sister Wives' stars were on hand to watch the fourth child of Kody and Christine Brown tie the knot.

Several months back, Gwendlyn Brown told her YouTube followers that she planned to change her name to Queiroz following her wedding ceremony. Gwen shared the news when she showed her followers a YouTube achievement plaque, noting that it had the name Queiroz etched into it because that was who she would be in less than six months. The time has come for it to happen. The fourth child of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown, Gwendlyn Brown is officially a married woman. Gwendlyn married her longtime love, Beatriz Queiroz, in a ceremony on July 15.

Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz are officially married

Beatriz and Gwen Queiroz made their debut as a married couple on Instagram on July 16, just one day after their Flagstaff nuptials. While little is known about the couple’s ceremony, Instagram snapshots reveal a bit about the big event.

According to shared photos, Gwen walked down the aisle in a fitted white gown. Beatriz opted for a white dress shirt, black pants, and a black bowtie. Based on pictures, the couple’s wedding reception was held on a Flagstaff rooftop, with most of Gwen’s siblings in attendance.

Photos of Kody Brown with his daughter have yet to surface. Neither Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife, nor the five children Kody and Robyn share have appeared in photos. Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean they did not attend the event. However, Gwen’s mother, Christine Brown, appears in several snapshots shared on social media. Her fiance, David Woolley, was also in attendance. Christine announced her split from Kody Brown in 2021.

Gwendlyn and Beatriz Queiroz’s relationship timeline and what is to come

Gwen and Beatriz made their social media debut in May 2022 when Gwen posted photos of the duo moving into an apartment, but they were together months earlier. The couple started dating around March of 2022 after working together for around a year. It didn’t take long for the pair to know it was the real deal. They announced their engagement in November 2022 and set out to plan a wedding.

While the couple seems happy to be newlyweds, they won’t be settling into married life close to home right away. Instead, Gwen and Beatriz are headed on an adventure. Gwen is studying abroad in Spain this year, and Beatriz will be joining her. The college student has yet to share exactly when she leaves for Spain, but it is likely soon. The Northern Arizona University fall semester begins on August 28.