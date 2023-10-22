‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Backs up Kody Brown’s Revelation That Christine Brown Was Speaking Badly About Him to the Kids in Recent Patreon Upload

Kody Brown has insisted, for seasons, that Christine Brown was talking badly about him behind his back. 'Sister Wives' fans didn't believe it. Now, Gwendlyn Brown is backing up his claims.

Sister Wives has spent two seasons covering Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s divorce. The fallout from the breakup has been immense, but as is common with reality shows, the editing of the series spins a very one-sided narrative. Christine Brown has come out looking largely reasonable and calm in the face of the end of her spiritual union. Kody Brown has appeared completely unhinged, and fans have insisted he is an “unreliable” narrator regarding his relationship with Christine. Well, that might not be the case. Gwendlyn Brown, Kody and Christine’s fourth child, just dropped new content on Patreon and has backed up at least one of Kody’s Sister Wives claims about Christine. Kody has insisted Christine was speaking badly about him to their six kids. Gwendlyn’s recent commentary suggests that it is no lie.

During previous seasons of ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown has insisted Christine Brown badmouthed him to their kids

Kody Brown has made a lot of proclamations about his ex-wife, Christine Brown. One of his earliest gripes following their separation was that Christine was speaking badly about him to the six kids they shared, as well as his other children. Kody once alleged that all of the kids knew Christine would leave him before he did.

Viewers largely disregarded Kody’s insistence that Christine was badmouthing him to the children. Christine denied the allegations as well. It’s possible, though, that she did badmouth him, although it may have been more subtle than Kody claimed.

Gwendlyn Brown revealed her mom told her Kody Brown didn’t love her

While Sister Wives fans have spent seasons calling Kody Brown out for his bad behavior and lies, it seems he might have been telling the truth about at least one thing. In a recent Patreon upload, Gwendlyn Brown revealed her mother, Christine Brown, told her that Kody Brown didn’t love her in a moment not filmed for Sister Wives.

According to OK! Magazine, Gwen explained that she hashed out a disagreement with Kody to her mother. Her mother responded simply by telling her she was “sorry” that her father didn’t love her. The statement left a bad taste in Gwen’s mouth.

While Gwen likely didn’t mean to back up Kody Brown, her recollection of events proves that Kody wasn’t lying. At least he wasn’t lying about Christine badmouthing him. Christine Brown did and does speak badly about him to the six children they share. Despite his wrongdoing, Christine needed to tell Gwen that her father didn’t love her. We imagine that stung.

Gwen has spoken out against Christine Brown in the past, too

While several Brown kids have clearly taken Christine Brown’s side, Gwendlyn Brown’s response to her parents’ divorce feels a bit more measured. Gwen has opted to look at the dynamic as a whole. Her take on the family dynamic and Christine and Kody’s divorce is unique. At the very least, she has openly spoken about what her mother did wrong, as well as what her father has done wrong.

In a past Patreon upload, Gwen shaded her mother for “acting” in scenes for Sister Wives and pointed out a fake laugh she seemed to be using for the camera. Gwen also stepped forward to say both her mother and her father acted terribly during the divorce process. She even admitted to being angry at both Kody and Christine during the process for their behavior and how it directly impacted her.

Christine has not responded to Gwen’s allegations. Instead, Christine appears to be living it up with her new love, David Woolley. The couple were married on Oct. 8 and honeymooned in Disneyland. Gwen was not present at the nuptials.