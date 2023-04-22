‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Sets Record Straight About the Brown Family’s Las Vegas Move

The Brown family of Sister Wives fame likes to move a lot. Before Kody Brown and his four wives were given a reality TV show, the family shuttled between several states before settling in Utah. Once TLC cameras were on the scene, the family insisted they were being investigated and quickly packed up their belongings and fled to open-minded Las Vegas, Nevada. There they flourished before they packed up again and moved to Flagstaff. The Flagstaff move signaled the beginning of the end for the family. No one is debating that. There has been a lot of debate around whether the drama of that initial move was real, though. Some fans and extended family members insist the urgency was manufactured for ratings. Gwendlyn Brown insists, however, it was all real.

Insiders once claimed the move was manufactured for ‘Sister Wives’ cameras

Since the family packed up, seemingly in the middle of the night, to leave Lehi, Utah, fans have questioned Kody’s motives. Concern that Kody manipulated the situation for ratings has grown recently as the Brown family patriarch has revealed himself to be incredibly calculated. An extended family member shares the opinion of many fans.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In 2016, Christine Brown’s aunt and a former polygamist, Kristyn Decker, spoke to Radar Online about the family’s move. Decker told the publication that she believes the Browns always planned to seek refuge in Las Vegas. She then theorized that the urgency of the move was manufactured for Sister Wives. Her thoughts align with those of many who watched the storyline unfold. Gwendlyn Brown insists it was real, though.

Gwendlyn Brown recently revealed the urgency of the move was real

While Decker once claimed the drama of the family’s move was manufactured for TV ratings, one of the Brown kids insists that real drama led to the family’s sudden decision to leave Lehi, Utah. In a recent video, Gwendlyn Brown, 21, revealed that Utah State Police were actively involved with the family before they left Utah.

In a recent YouTube video, Gwendlyn alleged that she doesn’t know how families like the Dargers have maintained residency in Utah for decades without incident. The Darger family is a similarly outspoken polygamist family. She recalled the police coming to the family’s door, urging them to leave. Gwen alleges that the police threatened to arrest Kody ahead of the family’s move. Gwendlyn’s recollection of events matches the show’s storyline.

The Brown family’s Lehi, Utah home | TLC/YouTube

Now in her 20s, Gwen was just 10 years old when the family left Utah and moved to Las Vegas. She followed the family from Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. She now lives with her fiancee, Beatriz Queiroz, in Arizona. The duo is set to marry this year.