‘Sister Wives’: Inside the Janelle and Christine Spinoff Series Rumors

Sister Wives fan-favorites, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown have been rumored to be getting their own spinoff. Here’s everything we know about the spinoff rumors and what the potential show could look like.

Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine and Janelle leave their marriages to Kody Brown

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle have gone through everything together, from marriage to motherhood and now divorce. Kody married his third wife, Christine, in 1994. Together they had six children — Aspyn Thompson, 27, Mykelti Padron, 26, Paedon Brown, 24, Gwendlyn Brown, 21, Ysabel Brown, 19, and Truely Brown, 12. After 27 years of marriage, Christine decided she and Kody were divorced in 2021.

Kody married his second wife, Janelle Brown, in 1993. Together, they share six children, Logan Brown, 28, Madison Brush, 27, Hunter Brown, 26, Garrison Brown, 24, Gabriel Brown, 21, and Savanah Brown, 18. After 28 years of marriage, Janelle followed Christine’s lead and left her marriage to Kody in 2021.

Not long after, Meri Brown also revealed her marriage to Kody had been “terminated.” As of 2023, Kody is only legally and spiritually married to one wife — Robyn Brown.

Inside the rumors that there’s a Christine and Janelle spinoff in the works

Since Christine and Janelle left their marriages to Kody, their close sister wife bond has evolved into best friends. Sister Wives fans can’t get enough of the new dynamic between the two and have been demanding the two receive a spinoff show.

Rumors are circulating online that Christine and Janelle have a spinoff with TLC. A source confirmed (via The Sun) that they are currently in “serious talks” with TLC and that a new series with a focus on “female empowerment” is currently under development.

The Utah-based production company Puddle Monkey Productions, which created Sister Wives, will likely produce the spinoff. “There is conversation that Puddle Monkey Productions would be in development with them just based on history and trust, but that’s only a conversation,” the insider revealed. “There’s a lot of other people interested.”

What will Christine and Janelle’s rumored spinoff be about?

The source revealed that the show will focus on Janelle and Christine’s ‘life after polygamy.” They also said that most of the women’s 12 children are on board for it. Christine sold her house in Flagstaff, Arizona, and bought a new home in Murray, Utah, where she lives with her youngest daughter.

The mother of six revealed this month that she started dating a man exclusively. The potential spinoff series would likely be documenting her dating journey after being single after nearly 3 decades of plural marriage.

Janelle has been a busy grandma, traveling back and forth from her home in Flagstaff, Arizona to North Carolina, where many of her children and grandchildren live. She’s remained laser-focused on her health. Perhaps her segments will be around her newfound freedom and weight loss journey.

As of now, TLC has yet to confirm the rumors. Sister Wives fans are eager to find out if this new spinoff series will come to fruition soon. Sister Wives Season 18 filming has officially begun and is expected to be in late 2023.