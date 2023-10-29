Janelle Brown is not holding out hope of reconciling with Kody Brown, but that doesn't mean the 'Sister Wives' star has a new love in her life.

Janelle Brown was the second of Kody Brown’s wives to announce a split. Since 2021, the Sister Wives star has lost three of his four wives. The separation from Janelle Brown appears to have hit him harder than the others, and the father of 18 still hopes to repair the relationship. It doesn’t seem like that is in the cards, according to Janelle, but is she seeing anyone new?

Why doesn’t Janelle Brown consider herself divorced?

Janelle Brown isn’t holding out hope that her romance with Kody Brown can be rekindled. For a moment, it appeared that maybe the mother of six was considering reconnecting with her polygamist husband. After all, she refuses to call herself “divorced.” Instead, she has opted to use the word “separated” to describe her union since she announced its demise.

Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Janelle isn’t calling herself separated because she imagines reconnecting at some point. Instead, Janelle recently revealed that she doesn’t call herself divorced because she and Kody were never legally married. She said that these days, she’s telling anyone who asks that she is no longer with her partner. Whatever she calls it, the decision is a permanent one.

So, does she have a new partner?

No, Janelle Brown is not currently dating anyone. The mother of six doesn’t have any interest in finding a new man, at least not right now. While Janelle isn’t currently dating, she is not totally against the idea of finding love again at some point.

During an episode of Sister Wives, Janelle shocked her former sister wife, Christine Brown, by revealing that she would entertain the notion of polygamy again if, of course, the right family were to come along. Janelle noted that polygamy, as a concept, fits her needs. Kody and the family dynamic ultimately caused her to call it quits. Despite everything, the idea of polygamy still appeals to her.

Christine Brown isn’t interested in polygamy

While Janelle is open to a second plural marriage, that is not true for Christine Brown. Christine, who left Kody behind in 2021, has recently remarried, and she has no plans on adding a sister wife to her family ever again. The Utah-based reality TV star and her husband, David Woolley, said, “I do!” on Oct. 7. Janelle attended the wedding, but she didn’t bring a plus one.

David Woolley and Christine Brown | Instagram

Even before she met David Woolley, Christine made her wants known. In an interview with People in August 2022, Christine exclaimed that she would never share a man again. She met Woolley just a few months later and revealed him to her social media followers in February 2023. They were engaged by April and married before the end of the year.