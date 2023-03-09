‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Was Embarrassed by Husband Kody’s Antics as Early as Season 2

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown announced her separation from her husband, Kody Brown, in season 17, but she’s been walking away from Kody’s embarrassing antics as early as season 2. Here’s one moment when she clearly shows how uncomfortable she is with Kody’s over-the-top personality.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle and Kody were never a good match

Many Sister Wives fans don’t think that Janelle and Kody had a lot in common since the beginning of their marriage. In the family’s 2012 memoir, Kody says that his connection with Janelle was never romantic or overtly physical, as was with his other wives. In fact, he and Janelle are technically step-siblings, as Janelle’s mother, Sheryl Brown, married Kody’s father as his second wife.

Initially, Kody was attracted to Janelle because of her intelligence, and they bonded over their intellectual discussions. Janelle made more of an effort to show her affection physically, but that was never the focus of their relationship. As time passed, their relationship solely revolved around the six children they share.

Janelle was embarrassed by Kody’s behavior since ‘Sister Wives’ Season 2

In season 2, Kody returns to his family’s ranch in Wyoming with the entire family. During this episode, Kody is joking around with his mom, Genielle Brown. He playfully takes food from her plate. “Here’s the funny thing about a mother — what’s hers is mine. And what’s mine is mine,” Kody says as he eats half her sandwich with one big bite.

While Genielle’s sister wife, Sheryl, looks on and uncomfortably laughs. Janelle visibly cringes as she turns and walks out of the frame.

One sister wife fan posted the moment to Reddit with the caption, “Janelle’s been walking away from Kody’s garbage since season 2.” Another fan commented, “I feel secondhand embarrassment for Janelle watching him behave this way. Because we all know he actually does believe that anything that belongs to his wives also belongs to him.” Many Sister Wives fans think this is more proof of Kody’s narcissistic personality.

Janelle continues to walk away from Kody

In Sister Wives Season 16, Janelle seemed unable to take Kody’s behavior any longer. After imposing his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol on the entire family, Janelle was fed up and told him to “f*** off.” In season 17, Janelle seemed to have lost all ability to play it cool and started separating from the family entirely.

This is why it didn’t come as a major shock to fans when she announced her separation from Kody on the Sister Wives Season 17 reunion. For many seasons she had already started walking away from Kody’s embarrassing tantrums. After Kody’s “knife in the kidney” freak out, Janelle to Christine’s side, hugging her. And when Kody raised his voice at her, she grabbed her purse and headed out.

Kody is still upset by how effortlessly she could walk away from the relationship. Still, fans could see this was a long time coming for Janelle, as she’s been cringing at Kody’s behavior since season 2. Sister Wives fans are eager to see the behind-the-scenes of Janelle and Kody’s separation in season 18, rumored to debut in September 2023.