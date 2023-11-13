Janelle Brown isn't staying in Flagstaff hoping for her relationship with Kody Brown to change. The 'Sister Wives' star is creating an independent life with her kids nearby.

Janelle Brown remains in Flagstaff, Arizona, despite having absolutely no hope that her marriage to Kody Brown will ever exist again. The Sister Wives star toyed with the idea of moving but now seems resolute in her decision to stay put, at least for now. So, if she isn’t waiting for Kody, why is she remaining in the state the family picked to accommodate Robyn Brown in 2018? She’s staying for her kids.

Janelle Brown has three kids who still live in Flagstaff

Janelle Brown might not have picked Flagstaff, Arizona, as her home base on her own, but the mother of six seems mostly OK with where she ended up. Despite toying with the idea of moving to Utah following her split from Kody Brown, she’s decided to stay where she is for now. She explained her reasoning on Instagram.

In a sweet photo of her son, Garrison Brown, cuddling with her dog, she revealed she loved living in Flagstaff because of her kids. Three of her six children are still in the city. Savannah Brown, her youngest child, still lives at home. The mother-daughter settled into an apartment together that they both seem to love. Garrison Brown and Gabriel Brown live close by and pop over often, from what it seems.

Two more of her children aren’t too far away

While only three of her six children call Flagstaff home, two more of her children live relatively close by. Logan Brown, the eldest of her six children, didn’t move with the family to Flagstaff. Already an adult with an established life, Logan opted to stay in Las Vegas when the family picked up and moved away. He and his wife, Michelle Petty, still live close to the Las Vegas Strip.

Hunter Brown also resides in Las Vegas after attending school at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. Hunter, now with a career in nursing, seems to have settled comfortably into Sin City with his partner. Still, he remains pretty low-key on social media.

While Las Vegas isn’t around the corner for Janelle Brown, the drive isn’t exactly a trek. If the family wants to get together, it’s only a four-hour drive from Las Vegas to Flagstaff. All told the bustling Arizona city is pretty centrally located for Janelle.

Maddie Brush lives far from home

Eldest daughter, Maddie Brush, is the only one of Janelle Brown’s children who doesn’t live within short driving distance of Flagstaff. Maddie, who married Caleb Brush in 2016, picked up and moved out of Las Vegas when a career opportunity presented itself.

Maddie, Caleb, and their three children live in North Carolina. The couple welcomed their son, Axel Brush while living in Las Vegas. They have since welcomed two daughters, Evangalynn and Josephine. While the family isn’t an easy car trip away, Janelle still makes time to visit regularly. Kody Brown has not done the same.