‘Sister Wives’ Fans Claim ‘Judgemental’ Robyn Brown Showed Her ‘True Colors’ During Tell-All Finale: ‘The Mask Slips’

It has taken many years for the relationships in the Brown family of TLC’s Sister Wives to dissolve. Robyn Brown positioned herself as a family peacemaker. However, her sister wives were always quite vocal in calling out a different aspect to her personality. In fact, on the heels of the tell-all finale, some fans called her “judgemental” and claimed “the mask slips” as Robyn’s evident anger toward certain family members was exposed.

Robyn Brown, during the ‘Sister Wives’ season 17 tell-all on TLC | TLC

She made some damming accusations of her former sister wives

During a sit-down with host Sukanya Krishnan, Robyn accused her sister wives Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown of several transgressions in their marriages to Kody Brown. These mistakes, she assessed, were the reasons their marriages did not work out.

She claimed that the other women “handed” Kody to her because she alleged they didn’t want to spend time with him. Therefore, she became Kody’s principal wife, the one he said during the tell-all “respects” him the most.

Robyn also alleged the other wives didn’t “take care” of the romantic side of their relationship with Kody. “And what you’re seeing is years of people not taking care of their relationships,” Robyn stated. “He’s had wives reject him, affection-wise because they are uncomfortable or don’t like it. That’s not who they are. I’m sorry, but if you’re rejecting someone’s affection, your spouse. I don’t see how that’s gonna help your relationship,” she said.

Finally, Robyn appeared to body-shame sister wives Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown. “When I came into this family, I knew, and I saw that when there are stretch marks and there’s weight gain, and there’s like stagnants. They’re being stagnant in a marriage, or there are fights or money problems or whatever there is, but he still has this romance going with each of them. I saw it,” she said.

Robyn Brown showed her true colors during the finale

Fans took to Reddit to assess the final installment of the TLC three-part season 17 ender. It appeared evident that most fans agreed that Robyn went too far in her commentary in a post titled, “Robyn let it slip what a judgemental B she really is.”

“The mask slips!!” deduced one follower.

“Showed her true colors,” claimed a second fan. “And the way she ‘considered’ another wife was only for show. From the beginning, she has said one thing and done another and played the martyr and victim throughout. Now it’s rubbed off on Kody, victimizing his situation, blaming everyone else aside from himself and Robyn.”

“Gobsmacked she voiced that. She was snarky and b***** this episode,” wrote a third Reddit user.

“I thought the same thing! How rude to call out other women’s perceived physical flaws as unloveable while not bothering to point out any flaws that Kody might be bringing to the table,” penned a fourth viewer.

Robyn Brown’s apples and oranges analogy regarding his marriages to his other wives didn’t hold water say fans

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

Robyn Brown made an analogy between her relationship with Kody being an orange and his other wives having apples. She wanted to know why they wanted her orange when they each had an apple. However, this remark continued to paint her negatively to viewers.

“Janelle was fine with her apple. She knew it was different. The thing is, it wasn’t just as good,” one fan wrote. “She stood there knowing it wasn’t just as good until her children were hurt. Robyn would never put up with any of it, even if her orange wasn’t as good as Janelle’s apple like Janelle has. I’m using Janelle because she admitted she was OK with having less in so many ways.”

“Robyn said, ‘And why are you looking at my orange? You have an apple,’ Ummm, probably because each person was promised an orange,” said another viewer who tried to understand the meaning behind Robyn’s analogy.

Finally, another viewer claimed that Robyn’s argument didn’t hold water. “Hey, don’t forget Robyn has a million-dollar home AND an RV for Dayton now. She has an orange and an apple.”