Who owns the parcels of Coyote Pass between the 'Sister Wives' stars now that it's paid off?

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has finally paid off the land that has become as much of a character on the show as the Brown family, Coyote Pass. The Brown family purchased this parcel of property in 2018, and it was meant to house separate houses for Kody and his then-four wives. However, after splitting from three of his spiritual spouses, two of the four parcels remained open with a balance due. Who owns the land today? Here’s what we know.

Kody Brown is the patriarch of the Brown family on TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ stars have paid off their Coyote Pass property

When the Brown family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018, they purchased a piece of property named Coyote Pass. The initial plan was to build homes for each of Kody Brown’s wives where they would live with their respective families.

The property was split into parcels. Kody was on each parcel of land with each wife: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Kody’s only legal wife, Robyn Brown. Both Meri and Christine’s land was paid in full. Robyn and Janelle’s parcels still had outstanding balances.

Today, per the U.S. Sun, both parcels of land are now paid off five years after they were first purchased. Properties are owned by Kody and Robyn, Meri and Janelle, both with Kody. After splitting from Kody, Christine sold Kody back her plot of land.

However, the land remains empty. Meri has reportedly relocated to Utah, the location of her bed and breakfast. Janelle still lives in Flagstaff but not on or near the property. Kody and Robyn’s home is right outside of the perimeter of Coyote Pass.

Will Janelle Brown finally be able to build on Coyote Pass?

Janelle Brown has expressed her desire to build on Coyote Pass for several seasons. She even had a blueprint of a casita-style home drawn up as season 17 ended.

However, Kody Brown kept dismissing Janelle’s dreams of breaking ground on the land to build her own home. Throughout season 17, he kept telling her that no building could be done unless the property was paid off.

Now that the land is paid in full, Janelle can begin building the home of her dreams on the property. However, will she make that investment?

For now, Janelle has spent the past several months traveling. She has visited her son Logan and his wife, Michelle, in Las Vegas. Janelle has also seen her daughter Maddie and her grandchildren in North Carolina and her former sister-wife Christine in Utah. Janelle has not revealed whether she plans to build on the property she now owns.

Where does Janelle’s relationship with Kody stand today?

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown in a scene still from season 17 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The most recent indication that Janelle and Kody appear to have an amicable relationship came when she shared photographs of their daughter Savannah’s high school graduation on social media. One photo showed Janelle, Savannah, and some of her siblings. A second featured Savannah and Kody.

Janelle and Kody spiritually tied the knot in 1993. She was the polygamist’s second wife after Meri Brown and ahead of Christine and Robyn Brown. During season 17’s tell-all, recorded in 2021, Janelle revealed she and Kody had separated.

“Kody and I have separated, and I’m happy, really happy,” Janelle told host Sukanya Krishnan. “I don’t know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn’t care anymore.”

“I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” she shared. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone. We had this great run.”

The couple shares six children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah, 18. Sister Wives is set to return to TLC later in 2023.