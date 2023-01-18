‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Son Paedon Told to Keep Quiet About His Job as a Bouncer at a Strip Club

Former Sister Wives star Paedon Brown has taken on the role of family truth-teller. Over the past year, Christine and Kody Brown’s son has peeled back the curtain on several aspects of his reality television family’s life. In a new YouTube interview, Paedon discussed, among other things, his new job as a bouncer at a strip club and why he was told to keep this information quiet.

‘Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown | TikTok

Paedon Brown is Christine and Kody Brown’s only son

Paedon Brown is the only son of Christine and Kody Brown and the seventh child of Kody’s 18 offspring. His siblings are Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Aspyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Paedon appeared during the first eight years of the family’s TLC series when the Brown family fled Utah and moved to Las Vegas. However, when the family relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018, he joined the National Guard and stopped appearing regularly on the series.

Paedon became more outspoken on social media during season 16 of Sister Wives. He used his TikTok account to discuss his famous family in an unfiltered manner. Christine’s son soon became a social media sensation after wearing a t-shirt that replicated a phrase his mother uttered during a confessional regarding Robyn Brown. The black shirt with white lettering read, “What does the nanny do?” referring to the outside assistance Robyn required for two of her five children.

In January 2022, Paedon revealed on TikTok that he does not tune into the TLC series “because of my family; that’s odd.” However, that doesn’t stop him from discussing personal aspects of their lives, including a new job he was told to keep quiet about.

Paedon Brown works as a bouncer at a strip club

During an appearance on John Yates’ YouTube channel, Paedon admitted he works at an adult entertainment club. He admitted, “I’ve been told so many times not to say this out there, but I want to.

“I’m not posting on my TikTok, but I’m really happy it’s getting out there,” he admitted during the three-hour video. “Full disclosure, I’m actually a bouncer at a strip club.”

Paedon revealed how he spilled the beans regarding his new job. “I’m at a family dinner with my mom, my mom’s kids, and Hunter and Madison,” referring to two of Janelle Brown’s children. “And they ask, what have I been up to?”

“I tell them I got two new jobs. One’s at this one place, and it sucks, but it pays well, and the other is a bouncer at a strip club,” he continued. “And everybody’s jaws dropped to the floor.” He added, “I love this job. It’s the best job I’ve ever had.”

Why is Paedon speaking out now?

Paedon Brown | YouTube

Christine’s son no longer appears on the series regularly. Therefore, he is likely not held to the same standards as those receiving paychecks from TLC for participating in Sister Wives.

Paedon does spill some behind-the-scenes tea regarding the relationships in his supersized family. However, he does not speak directly about storylines. Therefore, he may be able to express himself freely regarding his family without revealing the show’s upcoming drama. However, eagle-eyed fans and loyal viewers have connected the dots regarding how the family operates between its members due to Paedon’s truth bombs.

TLC’s Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.