‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Seemed to Expose How Robyn Brown Didn’t Respect Boundaries as Far Back as 2013

Sister Wives star Meri Brown appears to have opened up a Pandora’s Box of relationship untruths regarding Robyn Brown as far back as 2013. The reality television star shared some personal details regarding how her former sister wife did not respect her boundaries when their husband, Kody Brown, visited. In hindsight, these details say a lot about the Brown family dynamic, as far back as 10 years ago.

Meri and Robyn Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Once Kody Brown’s legal wife, Meri Brown, gave that position up to Robyn

Meri Brown married Kody Brown in 1990. She was his first and only legal wife. Three years later, he married Janelle Brown, and one year after, Christine entered their polygamist brood.

Sixteen years after Christine became Kody’s third wife, Robyn Brown spiritually married Kody in 2010. Meri remained the head wife of the family for several years after that.

However, in Sept. 2014, Kody and Meri divorced at his request so he could legally restructure their large family. This move cleared a path for Robyn to become Kody’s legal wife three months after, in December of that same year. The process was documented on the TLC reality series and showed Meri struggling with the decision and resenting Kody and Robyn in the aftermath.

However, Meri and Robyn always presented a united front on the series and relied on each other for friendship and support early on. As the years passed, Robyn and Meri became more estranged as Robyn and Kody settled into what appeared to be a more intimate relationship while Meri was left on her own.

Back in 2013, Meri Brown appeared to expose how Robyn Brown didn’t respect relationship boundaries

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

In the book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody, Meri, Robyn, Christine, and Janelle Brown detailed their versions of how they became a family. The book also exposed some information that, in hindsight, says a lot about how Kody’s marriages eventually played out.

In a Reddit post, one fan documented Meri’s assessment of how she respected the other wives’ time with Kody. She shared that if he were with another wife, she wouldn’t bother him or text instead of calling.

They wrote, “From the way she says it, it seems that Christine and Janelle were respectful to her as well when Kody was at Meri’s house. Except for head wife, Robyn.”

Meri explained that when Kody would visit her home, Robyn would also be there. The Redditor wrote, “Basically, from what I’m getting out of this is that Robyn and her kids would practically spend all their time at Meri’s house while he’s away at Christine’s or Janelle’s house because she was bored without Kody. On the other hand, she would also hang out with Meri when Kody was there too.”

They assessed, “She knew she couldn’t do that with Janelle and Christine. She shouldn’t have been doing it to Meri either.” Therefore, regarding the family’s rotation of time with Kody, Meri appeared to reveal Robyn didn’t respect those boundaries.

Fans believe this type of behavior was a pattern that played throughout the history of ‘Sister Wives’

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown revealed that as their relationships with Kody Brown began to crumble, he disproportionately spent his time with the wives. It appeared, on the surface, that Kody and Robyn Brown spent the most time together because she had minor children. However, Kody had 18 children who also needed him, but he focused on his younger kids with Robyn.

Several Reddit users spoke up about how Robyn “clearly wasn’t following the rotation of days, but, what she wants, she gets.”

Another fan stated, “It always stood out to me that Robyn FaceTimed Kody a few times while he was hanging at Meri’s.”

“It makes sense now. And not wanting Meri to go to school and ‘pull away’ from the family. ” Meri couldn’t better herself because she didn’t want to throw some Hamburger Helper on the stove,” decided a third viewer.

As season 17 of Sister Wives came to a close, Kody’s marriages to Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown came to an end. He remains married to Robyn Brown, with whom he shares five children.