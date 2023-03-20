‘Sister Wives’ Moves, Glow-Ups, and Name Changes: All the Ways the Browns Are Distancing Themselves From Kody Brown

Kody Brown is down to a single wife. The famed polygamist has lost a lot during the run of Sister Wives, and as the Brown family continues to implode, some family members are working hard to distance themselves from the past. We’ve seen big moves, big glow-ups, and planned name changes since Kody became estranged from three of his wives and several children during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Christine Brown made a big move

Christine Brown decided to end her marriage to Kody Brown when he made it clear intimacy was no longer a part of their relationship. While Christine announced the end of the union in November 2021, she put the wheels in motion months before. Fans watched it play out on season 17 of Sister Wives.

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Since leaving Kody, everything has changed for Christine. She moved from Arizona to Utah, launched a secondary business, hosted a solo cooking show, and even found love. Recently, the mother of six revealed that she was dating again, and she seems certain she has found the man of her dreams.

Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have both had glow-ups

While Christine opted to leave the state of Arizona when she left her marriage, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown appear to have stayed put, at least for now. That doesn’t mean the two women aren’t making big changes now that they are no longer stuck in loveless marriages. Both women have had impressive glow-ups since announcing the end of their plural marriages.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown during season 14 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Janelle announced that she and Kody were separated in January. Since then, she’s lost a lot of weight and has looked happier, healthier, and more relaxed than ever before. Janelle’s been sharing her fitness journey via Instagram, and we love that she’s traveling and enjoying life sans Kody.

Meri Brown announced the end of her marriage via Instagram shortly after the Sister Wives tell-all episodes aired. However, fans knew the union was over long before she announced it. Still, there must be something about coming out and just saying it. Since the announcement, Meri’s changed her hair and gone on several adventures. Most importantly, she looks genuinely at peace. We love to see it.

Gwendlyn Brown is planning a name change in the near future

Gwendlyn Brown, Kody and Christine Brown’s fourth child, has a lot going on in her life. Gwen has launched a successful YouTube channel, is working on her degree, and plans to marry her longtime love, Beatriz Queiroz, soon. There is another big change coming in her future, though. Gwen will no longer be a Brown soon enough.

Beatriz Queiroz and Gwendlyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

During a recent YouTube video, Gwendlyn, 21, explained that she wouldn’t carry the Brown name for much longer. She said she’d take her future wife’s name once they marry. Gwendlyn and Beatriz Queiroz have not shared their exact wedding date, but Gwen revealed in her Mar. 14 video that the big day is less than five months away.

While Gwen doesn’t have the same tension with her dad as his former wives or some of his other children, she’s been open and honest about her feelings and experiences inside the Brown family. The very public nature of her statements has led some Sister Wives fans to question whether she and Kody have much of a relationship at all.