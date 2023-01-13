‘Sister Wives’: Paedon Says Robyn Moved Dayton Into an RV Outside of Her House — ‘Cut the Umbilical Cord’

A new explosive interview from Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claims that his father’s wife, Robyn Brown, is keeping her son, Dayton Brown, from leaving the nest. Christine and Kody Brown’s 24-year-old son gave audiences behind-the-scenes bombshells and even confirmed a fan theory about the RV outside Robyn’s house.

Dayton Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Paedon claims Robyn followed Dayton to college in Flagstaff

For years, Sister Wives fans struggled to understand why Kody suddenly decided to uproot his family’s lives and move to Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody and his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, vaguely explained on the show why they were leaving the cul-de-sac in Las Vegas but never once mentioned Dayton’s acceptance into Northern Arizona University (NAU) as a reason.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Paedon’s sister, Gwendlyn Brown, recently confirmed that Dayton’s acceptance to NAU heavily influenced the family’s move to Flagstaff. Taking it one step further, Paedon gives more context behind the decision to move.

Paedon said the family discussed living in Wyoming or moving back to Utah to be near family. It confused everyone when Kody suddenly moved the family to Flagstaff, Arizona. Since there was no family in Arizona, the apparent reason was Dayton’s college acceptance. “Dad goes, ‘Hey, we’re going to move the entire family.’ Yeah, it’s because Dayton got accepted into NAU,” Paedon said.

Paedon thinks Dayton was ready to move to Flagstaff for school alone, but Robyn wasn’t prepared to let go. “We didn’t get uprooted for Dayton; we got uprooted for dad’s favorite wife,” he said.

Dayton now lives in an RV on his parent’s property

Gwendlyn confirmed the fan theory that Dayton has been living on Robyn’s property in an RV. On Gwendlyn’s Youtube channel, where she posts reaction videos of her watching Sister Wives Season 17, she confirmed the rumor. She said the RV parked on the adjacent lot to Robyn and Kody’s house is “probably Dayton’s.” She said she wasn’t “100% sure,” though.

Robyn Brown, Aurora Brown, and Breanna Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

During the interview, Paedon said with certainty that Dayton is living outside of the house. Paedon brought up his father’s attempt to evict Garrison and Gabriel Brown from Janelle’s home and confirmed Dayton’s living situation. “Janelle’s house he tried to kick Janelle’s children out of, but for some reason, Dayton is definitely in an RV outside of Robyn’s house,” he said.

Paedon hopes Robyn will ‘cut the umbilical cord’

According to Paedon’s claims, Robyn followed Dayton to Flagstaff, and being the “favorite wife,” Kody followed her and uprooted the entire family in the process. “If Robyn knew how to clip an umbilical cord, Dayton would be free,” Paedon said.

Paedon “really really hopes” that Robyn will learn to cut the cord. “Dayton is an incredible brother and an incredible person,” he said. While he’s not blaming Robyn, he hopes Dayton can cut the cord himself. “And his mother tried to be a protective mother, all props to her trying to be a protective mother, never threw him out of the nest,” Paedon said. “I really hope that he learns to fly without being pushed out of a nest,” he concluded.

Dayton has become increasingly more private about his life and hasn’t been featured in the last few seasons of Sister Wives. Perhaps season 18 will shed more light on Robyn and her children and the dynamic between them.