Sister Wives star Robyn Brown appears to have had it with fans who are very invested in her relationship with her husband, Kody Brown, and former sister wives Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown. She shared a status update in the biography section of her Pinterest Page, where she clapped back at her followers. Here’s what Robyn had to say.

Robyn Brown seated during a confessional for TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

When Sister Wives debuted in 2010, the Brown family were all very active on social media. This was to help fans learn more about their clan and to help promote the TLC series.

However, while Robyn’s former fellow sister-wives remain active on their social media pages, Robyn and Kody have not regularly updated their content. Therefore, it was with great surprise that Robyn shared a rare social media message on Pinterest.

In the biography section of her page, Robyn fired back to fans with a fiery message. She wrote, “Followers: Go find purpose in your own life and stop wasting your precious time with mine.”

This uncharacteristic response from Kody’s fourth and now only wife, appears to respond to negativity surrounding her marriage to the Brown family patriarch. Robyn did not add any further commentary to her message.

What types of messages are on Robyn Brown’s Pinterest page?

Robyn, Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown photographed together in 2014 | Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Robyn Brown’s Pinterest page was once filled with pins celebrating family, her religious beliefs, and other fun materials. However, her page, which once had 77 boards, now only has two.

Previously, Robyn shared thoughts, photographs, and inspirational messages related to decorating, creating the perfect fall harvest, and the color purple. There was also the “Who I am Board?” in which Robyn shared pins regarding INFP (Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Prospecting) personality. One of the key personality traits of an INFP person is feeling like a mediator.

Surprisingly, she also had one devoted to her husband, Kody. These pins featured devotionals toward her spiritual husband of 13 years and legal husband of 9 years.

Today, Robyn’s board has two pages. One is titled All Pins. The second is called God is Love. All her other pins are gone; her tribute page to Kody is noticeably absent.

Within her All Pins board, Robyn shares spiritual messages of strength and resistance in adversity. Within the God is Love board are subheads, including God is good, God is with you, Daughter of God, inspirational quotes, and spiritual quotes.

When was the last time Robyn Brown shared social media messages?

Robyn Brown has not been active on Twitter since April 2021. Her last Instagram post was in 2019.

She appeared to abandon both social media accounts when she and Kody Brown came under fire for how their relationship was depicted on Sister Wives. The reality star and Kody appeared to act as if they were a monogamous couple, even though, during that time, Kody was still spiritually entangled with three other women: Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

Robyn’s Pinterest board regularly changes as she deletes and adds messages and pins. Currently, she has 6.5K followers. Robyn only follows 72 accounts, including her daughter Aurora and Meri Brown.