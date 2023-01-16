‘Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Does Have a Job, Says Paedon Brown: What Does She Do for a Living?

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown has lifted the curtain on Robyn Brown’s job. Fans have regularly accused Kody Brown’s fourth wife of not carrying her weight in support of the polygamist brood. However, it appears Robyn did indeed work but her job was not regular nine-to-five employment.

Robyn Brown allegedly strained the family’s finances by not contributing to them

Robyn Brown and Paedon Brown from ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/TikTok

As far back as season one of TLC’s Sister Wives, Janelle Brown discussed Robyn Brown and the strain she and her kids could have on their finances during season one. At that time, Robyn did not work. She also entered the family with significant debt, paid off by the Brown family.

However, Janelle, Meri, and family patriarch Kody did hold jobs to pay the mounting bills that come with running a supersized family. Christine also contributed monetarily by tending to the family’s children and working outside the home.

When Sister Wives debuted, the family’s financial burden was evident, but their expenses were less The clan lived in one home with one mortgage payment. Once Robyn entered the picture, the clan had to pay for a separate house in Lehi, Utah for her to reside in.

After fleeing Utah and moving to Las Vegas, the Browns rented and purchased four homes. Their financial burden appeared to be offset due to the money they received from TLC.

Christine and Janelle continued to work in MLM and real estate. In Touch confirmed Kody was the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories. He is also a member of the supply company U.S. Tactical LLC, allowing him to buy and sell sporting goods in Utah

Meri owns a bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, and works as a LuLaRoe consultant. In contrast, Robyn welcomed two more children to the family and did not work to contribute the money needed to ease the clan’s financial burden.

Paedon Brown says Robyn Brown has a job, but it’s not a nine-to-five role

In a lengthy tell-all interview with John Yates uploaded to YouTube in January 2023, Christine’s son Paedon revealed some stunning details about the Brown family. He admitted that Robyn does have a job, but her role doesn’t require her to put in regular nine-to-five hours.

“Robyn is a stay-at-home married mother with a husband who is a stay-at-home father and stay-at-home husband, and both of them film every other week,” Paedon revealed. That means that Robyn and Kody only work 26 weeks per year. He also touched on Robyn’s accessory business, My Sisterwifes Closet. Since 2019, its website has told fans it’s being “updated.”

“Work? Well, she did a few things for a few weeks a few times,” he explained. “I’m not saying she didn’t put work into it. She did put work into it; she did try. But then it failed, hard and bad.”

After learning the accessory website was still up and running, Paedon expressed his surprise. “It is still up! I did not know that. That is news to me.”

“My Sisterwife’s Closet is not what it was supposed to be. She put effort into it. She definitely tried, I’m not going to deny that, but it didn’t go anywhere.”

How much does the Brown family make from ‘Sister Wives?’

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

Although the family has been reality television show staples since 2010, the Brown’s net worth isn’t as significant as some fans may think. Typically, reality families earn about 10 percent of a show’s per-episode budget.

In 2018, In Touch reported TLC spends about $250,000 and $400,000 per episode. The Browns have made around $4 million from filming since 2010. This salary breaks down to about $375,000 annually.