The TLC reality star claims her family is fragmented as the season 18 begins.

TLC’s Sister Wives enters uncharted territory during season 18. The former polygamist clan has experienced significant upheavals over the past two years, as three of Kody Brown’s four wives have moved on without him. His only legal wife, Robyn Brown, claims her marriage has been affected since Meri, Janelle, and Christine left. She says it “has been hell” as Kody navigates monogamy and admits as a whole, the polygamist clan “screwed it up.”

Robyn Brown admits her union with Kody Brown has been tested

Kody and Robyn Brown spiritually married in 2010, ahead of moving from Utah to Las Vegas. Their courtship and union were featured in season 1 of Sister Wives.

In December 2014, Kody Brown divorced his legal wife Meri to marry Robyn. The union was to legally adopt Robyn’s three children from her first marriage to David Jessop, and Kody and Meri remained spiritually wed.

However, after marrying Robyn, Kody appeared to have difficulty navigating his marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. The other women struggled with Kody’s apparent favoritism of Robyn and her children Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella.

During season 16 of Sister Wives, Christine admitted that Kody had “favorites,” alluding to his relationship with Robyn. This, along with her unmet emotional needs within the marriage, led Christine to leave the polygamist family in November 2021.

Janelle left the clan in late 2022, and Meri in early 2023. The breakup of these relationships will be featured throughout season 18 of Sister Wives.

Robyn Brown admitted to People Magazine since the unions within their polygamist clan shattered, marriage to Kody has “been hell.” She continued, “No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce.”

“There have been times he’s tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us,” Robyn admits. “I’ve had to work hard not to let him.”

The ‘Sister Wives’ clan ‘screwed it up’ claims Robyn Brown

Robyn Brown alluded that many elements factored into the breakup of the family’s polygamist union. Therefore, in a video interview, she told People Magazine as a group, they “screwed it up.”

“I feel like we failed,” she says. “But the commitment we made — we were all in this together. We screwed it up.”

Robyn did not elaborate on the details surrounding her bold statement. However, Meri, Janelle, and Christine have all spoken openly about how they and their shared children felt abandoned by Kody.

She continued, “I’m embarrassed we showed our family to the world, and we can’t keep it together. We all made this choice.”

Robyn discussed the “agreement” all the women and Kody made to “always be a family.” But then, “people left.”

She admits her five children are dealing with their own “heartache and pain” about the family’s split. Robyn also appeared to address estrangement rumors between her and Kody’s 13 other children. “If any of the other children want to be in our life, my arms are open completely.”

Robyn used her own divorce experience to provide clarity to Kody’s difficulties

Meri, Janelle, Kody, Christine, and Robyn Brown photographed at TLC panel in 2010 | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Within the People video interview, Robyn Brown attempted to provide context to her statement about the polygamist family’s implosion in less than two years. However, she admits divorce can “bring out the worst” in somebody.

“It brings out a side of somebody you didn’t know existed,” she shared. “I have been divorced myself, so I see it as the opposite of all the effort, beauty, and happiness of marriage.”

People Magazine reported that Robyn has been seeing a therapist. But, she remains committed to her husband of 13 years.

“I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody,” she adds. However, she claims, “He’s doing his best.”

Sister Wives season 18 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.