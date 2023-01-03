‘Sister Wives’ Fans Claim Robyn Brown is ‘Lying’ After She Contradicts Herself in Resurfaced Clip From Season 16

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown appears to have rewritten the Brown family’s past after a past clip resurfaced and contradicted a statement she made in the present day. The legal wife of Kody Brown once claimed during season 16 that her husband “isn’t somebody to be run by one of his wives.” Viewers begged to differ, claiming Robyn was “lying” and “saying whatever suits the narrative.”

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Robyn Brown’s feet were put to the fire by Janelle and Christine Brown

During season 17, Christine told TLC’s cameras that Robyn was Kody’s favorite spouse after Kody accused Christine of not being a good sister wife. He cited this as his key reason for why their marriage failed.

Kody used the same argument regarding Robyn with Janelle as they discussed the state of their faltering union. However, Janelle didn’t pull any punches with her response. She called Kody out for his clear favoritism toward Robyn in a confessional.

“I’m not going to be this person. I’m not going to become Robyn,” Janelle said. “It frustrates me beyond belief that he perceives this one wife, this one relationship [as] she’s so perfect, she’s such a saint. And she [Robyn] was so nice to us and was treated so wrong. So, everybody better apologize for being mean to her, or else this isn’t going to work anymore.”

Robyn Brown once said Kody ‘isn’t run by one of his wives,’ and fans say she’s ‘lying’

During part two of the Sister Wives tell-all, Robyn discussed Kody’s aborted reconciliation with his first wife, Meri Brown. She told tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan that when “Kody says and thinks that type of stuff, it usually happens,” and cited Christine’s alleged objection as the reason Kody didn’t reunite with Meri.

However, during season 16, Robyn contradicts herself in a confessional. Robyn opened up Kody’s coronavirus (COVID-19) rules the Brown family had to follow. She explained during her interview that one of the kids recently asked her to loosen the reigns.

“I went, ‘Uh, this is not me. I didn’t make up these rules,’ and I very specifically pointed out that their dad, Kody, is not somebody to be run by one of his wives,” she tells the cameras. In a Reddit post, fans called her a “liar.”

“Robyn always looks at the ceiling when she’s lying. It’s a huge tell,” one fan deduced.

“That’s what happens when you’re a liar. You forget the lies you told even when they are filmed,” penned a second viewer.

“They say whatever suits the narrative at the time,” claims a third Reddit user.

“What kind of stuff? That he wants to reconcile with a wife? How often does he think, and ‘it happens.’ Is he reconciling with wives often?” questioned a fourth Sister Wives watcher.

The bombshells fans can expect during the final tell-all episode of season 17

In the final episode of one-on-one interviews, Sukanya asks Kody whether he has a “favorite wife.” He refuses to answer Sukanya and sits in stone silence. He was just as elusive when talking about Robyn and wouldn’t name her when asked whom he trusted in the family.

Also, Kody and Janelle opened up about the conflict over the holidays and revealed the status of their relationship, reported IMDb. Both admit they are separated.