‘Sister Wives’: Robyn’s Analogy Identical to Janelle’s Chapter of the Family’s Memoir

Sister Wives fans pointed out that Robyn Brown used the same analogy Janelle Brown used in her chapter of the family’s 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage.

Janelle penned a metaphor comparing the sister wives’ unique attributes to apples and oranges as a lesson on avoiding jealousy in plural marriage. Robyn used this same metaphor on the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion on TLC.

Robyn’s speech on the ‘Sister Wives One-on-One’ reunion

In part 3 of the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion, the host Sukanya Krishnan asked Robyn if she and Kody are soulmates. Robyn avoided the question of being soulmates by instead talking about how each of Kody’s wives brings something different to the table. This is why she believes they should focus on their strengths instead of being envious of a sister wife.

“If you’re sitting there just constantly nagging at your husband, about what you didn’t get, even though you have this apple in your hand but you really want her orange, then how is he supposed to feel like you can see what he’s doing for you? How is he supposed to feel appreciated?” Robyn said.

Janelle’s chapter in ‘Becoming Sister Wives’ memoir

In the 2012 bestselling memoir Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Janelle wrote about avoiding the pitfall of comparing her marriage to Kody to her sister wives’ marriages.

“For instance, if I see that one of my sister wives has apples, my instance to say that I want apples, even if what I really want is oranges. I have to be true to myself and admit what I want and not simply want something because my sister wife has it. I can’t regress and say, ‘Kody, you love her more because you give her apples and I have don’t have apples.’ Janelle Brown

The passage continues as Janelle explains how each of their marriages is “individual,” and comparing what the other has only causes doubt.

‘Sister Wives’ fans react to Robyn and Janelle’s similar analogies

After fans brought the similarities to light, some Sister Wives fans called out Robyn for copying Janelle. “Robyn truly has never had an original thought,” one fan wrote via Reddit.

While some fans pointed out that comparing apples to oranges is a commonly used analogy. One fan wrote, “This is likely a dumb analogy in FLDS circles that everyone regurgitates to try to calm down wives who have s***** relationships with their husbands.”

Whether Janelle said it first or it was something she’s picked up along the way, it’s clear that Robyn resonates with her enough to repeat it. It’s interesting to see how the sister wives had to adopt this attitude to deal with the struggle of plural marriage.