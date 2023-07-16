The Brown family will return in August for another season of 'Sister Wives.' Last season was explosive, and season 18 looks to be even more intense. Ahead of the premiere we have some predictions about what might happen.

The premiere of Sister Wives season 18 is just over a month away. While the recently released trailer offers a general idea of what storylines will be covered, we think TLC is keeping some of the more intense moments under lock and key. Ahead of the premiere of season 18, we have some bold predictions about what will go down in what could be the final season of Sister Wives.

Christine Brown’s new love could get some airtime

Christine Brown is in love. The mother of six announced her new relationship in February 2023 and followed that up with an engagement announcement shortly after. Christine is on her way down the aisle and seems truly happy with David Woolley.

While fans are privy to the progression of their relationship via social media, David has yet to appear on Sister Wives. Christine hasn’t mentioned if he’ll be featured in the upcoming season, but we predict he will make an appearance. We hope this bold prediction for season 18 of Sister Wives is right. Seeing more of their dynamic could be interesting.

Robyn Brown might find herself at her breaking point with Kody Brown, finally

Robyn Brown is Kody Brown’s only remaining wife. While Sister Wives fans have speculated that a monogamous marriage is exactly what Robyn has always been after, we aren’t sure. The youngest of the Brown wives has seemed truly pained over the breakdown of the family, and there could be several reasons she feels that way.

Kody and Robyn Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Without common enemies, could Robyn and Kody turn on each other? We think so. The potential financial fallout from the end of their polygamist union could lead to tension, too. Either way, our second bold prediction for season 18 of Sister Wives is all about Robyn. We think Robyn Brown may be at her breaking point with Kody. It would certainly make for an interesting dynamic change.

A final showdown between Kody and his kids could make its way into season 18 of ‘Sister Wives’

Kody Brown has been at odds with several of his grown sons. The drama was so intense in recent seasons that Janelle Brown had to step in. She made it clear that if forced to choose between Kody and her kids, she was choosing her kids. It looks like she did just that. Janelle and Kody are now officially separated.

While the official trailer doesn’t show Gabriel Brown and Garrison Brown involved in the drama between Janelle and Kody, we have a feeling something may have gone down. We know that Kody hasn’t been spotted interacting with any of his children, aside from the ones he shares with Robyn Brown, in recent months. We predict season 18 might feature a final showdown between the Brown boys and their estranged father. The upcoming season will largely revolve around the end of Kody and Janelle’s marriage. It seems likely that Gabriel and Garrison will be involved.