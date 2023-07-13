Another one of Kody Brown's marriages is on the verge of collapse in what promises to be a drama-filled season of TLC's 'Sister Wives.'

The Brown family is breaking apart, and TLC’s cameras are there to capture all the drama. Sister Wives Season 18 is coming to the network later this summer for what promises to be a bombshell season.

‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 premiere date

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

After more than a decade on the air, the Brown family is facing new and unexpected challenges in the latest season of their reality series. Season 17 focused on the breakdown of Kody Brown’s spiritual marriage to his third wife, Christine Brown. The new season will follow along as another one of his wives faces a difficult choice about whether to continue with her family’s polygamous lifestyle or move on without Kody in her life.

Janelle Brown kicks Kody Brown out in the new season of ‘Sister Wives’

When Sister Wives returns this August, Kody is still dealing with the fallout from the end of his marriage to Christine. But that’s not the only problem in his personal life. He’s also clashing with his second wife, Janelle Brown. He’s been spending less and less time with his partner of nearly 30 years. She’s had enough, and after an explosive fight, she kicks him out.

Meanwhile, Kody has made it clear in the past that his relationship with his first wife, Meri Brown, is basically dead. However, she’s continued to hope for some kind of reconciliation. But this season, she finally starts to accept that Kody isn’t going to have a change of heart, which leads her to make a life-changing decision. (In January 2023, Kody and Meri announced they had agreed to “permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”)

Christine Brown is still part of the ‘Sister Wives’ cast

Christine might have ended things with Kody, but that doesn’t mean she’s said goodbye to the family’s show. She’ll appear in Sister Wives Season 18. She’s left Flagstaff behind for a new home near Salt Lake City. Now, she’s learning to navigate life without her husband of more than 25 years by her side.

Finally, there’s Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. She’s the only one of the sister wives who is feeling secure in her relationship with Kody. But as his other marriages crumble, she’s mourning the loss of her dream of a big, happy polygamist family.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with our kids and our grandkids,” she cries in a teaser for the new season (via YouTube).

All the chaos has Kody feeling like there’s a target on his back and that it might be time to embrace his role as the villain in the family.

“I worked so hard to do what’s right,” he says. “When you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now.”

