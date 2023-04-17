‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Says She’s ‘Blessed’ to Get a Second Chance at Love

Christine Brown is feeling grateful. The Sister Wives star recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend, David Woolley. She says she’s fortunate to have been given a second chance at happiness after the end of her marriage to Kody Brown, her spiritual husband of more than 25 years.

Christine Brown found her ‘happily ever after’ with David Woolley

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown | TLC via YouTube

Christine and David began dating in early December 2022, roughly a year after she announced her split from Kody. While the Sister Wives star and her new man have only been together for a few months, they’ve wasted no time in getting serious. On April 13, she revealed that he’d popped the question, and she’d said yes.

“I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” she shared in her Instagram announcement.

Christine says she’s eager to seize her chance at happiness with David, a widower with eight kids.

“We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine,” she wrote in an April 16 Instagram post. “To have found my happily ever after.”

The ‘Sister Wives’ star is ready to plan her wedding

?Drop what you’re doing…because #SisterWives’ Christine Brown is engaged! ?? Find out what she has to say about her future with fiance David and get a closer look at her fabulous new ring. ?✨https://t.co/O9HdpsXrYe — TLC Network (@TLC) April 13, 2023

Having said yes to her fiancé’s romantic proposal, Christine is now ready to move on to the next stage in their relationship: preparing to say “I do.”

“It’s time to plan a wedding!!!” the excited bride-to-be wrote in her social media update. “I’m asking for any Utah locals for help, our wedding cake, flowers, more and most importantly my WEDDING DRESS.”

Christine said that she was particularly interested in finding local vendors in Utah to assist with her wedding and help “plan this blessed day.” Meanwhile, some of her followers had their fingers crossed for a Sister Wives and TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress crossover episode that would see Christine heading to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York to find the perfect gown for her big day.

Christine Brown just bought a house with her husband-to-be

Not only is Christine newly engaged, but the TLC star is also a new homeowner. She and David recently purchased a $770,000 home together in Lehi, Utah, In Touch reports. The couple bought the four-bedroom house with mountain views one month before David’s proposal. Christine relocated from Flagstaff, Arizona, to the Salt Lake City area following her divorce from Kody because she wanted to be closer to her family.

The new home has plenty of space for David, Christine, and Christine’s youngest child with Kody, daughter Truely. The 13-year-old lives with her mother in Utah. Kody and Christine’s other five kids include Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Paedon, 24; Gwendlyn, 20; and Ysabel, 19.

Several of Christine’s adult children also live in Utah, including Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron, who live in Salt Lake City. Aspyn and her husband Mitch Thompson, who live in Murray, Utah. Paedon also lives in Salt Lake City.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.