‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Engaged, Janelle Brown Reacts: ‘Hurray!’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is getting married to boyfriend David Woolley, and one of former sister wives couldn’t be happier. After the TLC personality announced her engagement on social media, Janelle Brown was quick to express her support for Christine’s upcoming nuptials.

Christine Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ is engaged to David Woolley

Christine announced her happy news in an April 13 Instagram post.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” she wrote. The accompanying photo showed the smiling couple, with Christine showing off her sparkling engagement ring.

Christine and David have been dating for about four months. She and the widowed dad of eight went public with their relationship in February 2023. Previously, Christine was spiritually married to Kody Brown. They announced their split in November 2021 after more than 20 years together, and the breakdown of their marriage played out in the most recent season of Sister Wives.

‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown supports Christine’s new relationship

Christine’s former sister wife Janelle was one of the first to congratulate her on her engagement.

“Hurray!!!” she commented on Christine’s social media post. She also reposted the announcement to her own Instagram Story, along with an animated “HAPPY” gif.

So far, none of the other core Sister Wives cast members have reacted to Christine’s news, including Kody and his current (and only) wife Robyn Brown. However, Christine and Kody’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown also reposted her mom’s engagement announcement on her Instagram Story.

“We’re literally twinsies,” she wrote, apparently referencing her own engagement to girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz.

Christine and Janelle were rumored to be feuding

Janelle’s reaction to Christine’s engagement further puts to rest rumors that the two former sister wives are feuding. After David and Christine went public with their romance, there were tabloid reports that Janelle didn’t approve of the whirlwind relationship.

“She’s more old-fashioned. She also doesn’t agree that it should’ve been so public, so quickly. She’s not about it,” an anonymous source told The Sun. “There’s some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment.”

In early April, after reports of a feud surfaced, Janelle shared that she’d hung out with Christine and other family members.

“Short trip to hang out with @christine_brownsw and the kids for a couple of days,” she wrote on Instagram.

More recently, Christine posted on Instagram about spending time with Janelle in Nashville.

Will there be a new season of ‘Sister Wives’?

With Kody having split from three of his four wives and Christine moving on with another man, does that mean Sister Wives is over? Apparently not. Christine has confirmed that she’s been filming new episodes of Sister Wives in her new home in Utah, where she moved following her breakup with Kody.

“I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!! So excited!” she wrote in a November 2022 Instagram post. Hopefully, those new episodes will feature more details about Chrstine’s relationship with David and her upcoming wedding.

