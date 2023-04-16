‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Purchases Home With Fiancé 

It was a big week for Sister Wives star, Christine Brown. Kody Brown’s former third wife started a new life in November 2021 when she left her troubled marriage and moved to Utah. Now, she’s ready to take a few more big steps. First, she announced her engagement to her beau of just a few months, David Woolley. Now, it looks like the reality TV star has purchased a home to start her monogamous marriage on the right foot.

Christine Brown has purchased a new house with her future husband

Christine Brown is setting down roots in Utah. After moving back to the state in November 2021, Christine moved into a rental property with her youngest child, Truely Brown. The duo settled into Murray, Utah, rather nicely. Now, they are off on their next big adventure.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine and her fiancé, David Woolley, purchased the property they will call home. InTouch obtained property records that show David and Christine bought a four-bedroom, four-bathroom new build in Lehi, Utah. The home comes with stunning views of Mount Timpanogos. The soon-to-be-married duo paid $770,000 for the property in March.

Several of Christine’s children live nearby

Before Christine ultimately decided to leave Kody Brown behind, she floated the idea of the family returning to Utah after polygamy was decriminalized. While Kody initially seemed supportive of the concept, he nixed her plan when Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown both resisted a move back to the state. Janelle has since left Kody but still lives in Flagstaff, Arizona. Robyn is Kody’s only remaining bride.

When Christine decided to end her spiritual union, the first thing she did was move back to Utah. The move made logistical sense. Not only did Christine have extended family in the Salt Lake City area, but several of her children had returned to Utah to start their own families.

Mykelti Padron and her husband, Tony Padron, initially settled in Saint George, Utah, before moving to Salt Lake City in 2021. Aspyn Thompson and her husband, Mitch Thompson, reside in Murray, Utah, and Christine’s son, Paedon Brown, also calls the state home.

Fans were quick to point out that Christine Brown is already living in the home

News of Christine’s big house purchase just hit the internet. Still, fans wasted no time figuring out how long the mother of six has been in her new abode. Several fans pointed out that recent photos show Christine on a balcony that matches the aesthetic of her new home base. She appears to have moved into the property at least a few weeks ago.

Whether David is also living at the residence remains to be seen, but it seems that way. After all, both of their names are listed as owners, and they are wasting no time moving their romance forward. Christine is already planning for her big day despite just announcing her engagement. She took to Instagram to ask for vendor recommendations for her upcoming nuptials. She has yet to announce a date for the wedding, though.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine’s former spiritual husband, Kody Brown, has not made a public statement regarding the change to Christine’s relationship status. Perhaps Sister Wives fans will see the romance unfold during season 18. TLC still needs to provide a premiere date.