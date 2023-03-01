‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Recalls Truely’s Kidney Failure in an Emotional Instagram Post

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shares a drawing she made for her daughter Truely Grace Brown when she was hospitalized for kidney failure nearly 10 years ago. Christine recounts how difficult those 11 days were for both of them and encourages her followers not to give up hope.

Truely Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Truely’s near-death experience

In Sister Wives Season 6, Christine and Kody Brown’s then 3-year-old daughter Truely got sick from the flu, which landed her in the hospital for kidney failure in 2014. Christine explains that Truely was acting “lethargic” five days after catching the common flu that had spread throughout the family.

In the episode, Kody and the wives were planning Meri Brown’s child, Leon Brown’s going away party for college. During this time, Christine left her teenage daughters, Aspyn and Mykelti Brown, in charge of caring for their sick younger sister.

Truely Grace Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Over the course of five days, Truely wasn’t getting better; in fact, her condition worsened. Christine noticed her daughter’s eyes were crossing and took her to the hospital. The doctor informed Christine that Truely was severely dehydrated and had symptoms of kidney failure.

Christine described the first seven days that Truely was in the hospital was the hardest days of her life. After that, Truely’s kidneys finally started responding to medications and dialysis. By the 10th day, Truely was released from the hospital.

Christine shares a drawing she made for Truely during her hospitalization.

On Feb. 28, Christine posted a photo of a drawing she made for her Truely during her hospitalization on Instagram. “When Truely was 3, her kidneys shut down, and I spent 11 days in the hospital wondering if I would go home, with or without her,” Christine wrote in the caption. The drawing was meant for her then-three-year-old daughter to understand that she must use the bathroom before they can leave the hospital.

“I came across this picture today, and I remember drawing it for her one size is her at the hospital with tubes connected to a dialysis machine, and the next one shows her healthy at home and going to Disneyland. I told her soon as she was better and we got home, and she was healthy, we would go to Disneyland. That was the day she started to get better,” the Sister Wives star explained to her 1.1 million followers. Christine was “so glad” she kept this drawing as a reminder that “miracles” still happen.

Kody believes Christine blamed him for being ‘negligent’ with Truely

Before Christine divorced Kody in Sister Wives Season 16, he told the cameras that he thought she “hates him” because he was negligent to Truely during her hospitalization. The couple had an intense discussion about his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention protocol, which he believed was the only way to protect his family.

“This is what I know about myself. I know that if somebody in this family dies, it’s going to be a bunch of other people I hate because of it,” he said in the episode.

“I think Christine hates me partly because Truely almost died. And she thought that I had been negligent.” He said that experiences like Truely being in the hospital for 11 days “changes relationships,” Kody said. “The reason I have never brought this up before is because I didn’t feel like I had to make the argument so forcefully in the past,” he continued.

“I don’t want to have one of my children die. And then me hate the people who weren’t doing the rules. And then end up in a divorce with whoever. Whoever’s child died, cause that’s pretty much a given anymore in our culture,” he said in the Sister Wives Season 16 episode.

Many of Christine’s Instagram followers were grateful that the Sister Wives star shared the drawing and felt encouraged by the post.