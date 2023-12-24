‘Sister Wives’ Star, Janelle Brown, Is Not Convinced That Kody Brown Consciously Set out to Destroy His Plural Family

Janelle Brown still seems to have a soft spot for Kody Brown. The 'Sister Wives' star is sure that Kody didn't consciously try to ruin his family. In fact, she thinks the plural family's demise has him feeling despondent.

For the last three seasons, Sister Wives fans have been adamant that Kody Brown was always looking to push his original three wives out of his family. There doesn’t seem to be another reasonable explanation for how Kody Brown has behaved. He’s been mean to his wives and, in some cases, downright hostile. When he wasn’t being actively aggressive, he was absent. It’s easy to see how viewers would think he was trying to push away his wives so he could spend all of his time with Robyn Brown. Janelle Brown, who married Kody in 1993 and announced their separation in January 2023, doesn’t think it’s that simple. She doesn’t believe Kody consciously pushed everyone but Robyn Brown away.

Janelle Brown says Kody Brown did want a plural family for many years

Janelle Brown doesn’t believe Kody Brown consciously pushed his first three wives away to get what he wanted. She doesn’t even seem sure she believes monogamy with Robyn Brown was what Kody was after. It’s interesting to hear Janelle muse about Kody’s motives now. After all, she once revealed that she felt Kody and Robyn’s marriage worked because they think alike.

The Brown family of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ pictured together in a family portrait before the demise of their plural unions. | TLC/YouTube

Janelle stated in a recent Sister Wives special that Kody Brown idolized the concept of a plural family for many years. She said he actively worked toward growing his family. According to Janelle, having the plural family operate well was a major goal for Kody for many years.

When and why that changed exactly is anyone’s guess. While fans feel certain that Robyn Brown came into the family hoping to run off the other wives, the wives themselves don’t seem to think that is the case. Meri Brown opted not to pick one moment that led to the demise of the plural family. Janelle and Christine Brown have been more critical of Robyn Brown, but neither seems to think she is solely to blame either.

Janelle Brown thinks Kody is angry because he failed at polygamy

Janelle also feels rather certain that Kody Brown’s current anger issues are directly related to the plural family falling apart. She theorized that Kody was hurt by the family dissolving. According to Janelle, Kody might be grieving the loss of his dream plural family.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

If Janelle is correct, it would explain a lot of Kody’s recent behavior and statements. In a recent tell-all episode, the father of 18 claimed he had never been so unhappy with his life before. He also fessed up to feelings of anger and rage.

Meri Brown, who was married to Kody for over 30 years before announcing her split, was questioned about Kody’s feelings in the tell-all. Meri said she was said to hear Kody speak so negatively, but she no longer concerned herself with his feelings. She doesn’t appear to have contact with her former spouse. Janelle, whose feelings toward Kody are a bit softer, also doesn’t seem to have contact with the former polygamist.