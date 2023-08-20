Kody Brown's polygamist dreams are officially dead. In a recent interview, the 'Sister Wives' star said he doesn't think he'll ever marry again. Is Robyn OK with that?

Kody Brown is officially done with polygamy. The Sister Wives star started his reality TV career with four wives, and now he’s officially down to one. Following the most recent exits of Meri and Janelle Brown, rumors began swirling that Kody was absolutely on the market for a new love, especially because his current wife, Robyn Brown, insisted she wanted to live polygamy. The former polygamist is setting the record straight. Ahead of the release of season 18 of Sister Wives, Kody revealed that he doesn’t imagine he’ll ever marry again.

Kody Brown doesn’t think he’ll marry again

Kody Brown has absolutely no interest in getting married again; he is done with polygamy. During a recent interview with People, the Brown family patriarch said he hit rock bottom when three of his four wives opted to leave him behind. He said that after his experience in plural marriage, there would be no reason to do it again.

While Kody Brown described the difficulty in his plural unions, things seem to be on an upswing. Kody told the publication that he felt like he was at the bottom of a deep swimming pool in recent years, but he’s kicked off the bottom and is headed back up toward the surface.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ in key art for season 18 includes Meri, Kody, Robyn, Janelle and Christine Brown | TLC

The wives who have left are all in better places now, too. Christine Brown, the first to step away from the plural family, is set to marry David Woolley. Janelle Brown has been traveling and enjoying time with her kids. Meri Brown has moved states and is open to the idea of dating again. All three women look happier and healthier than ever.

Kody likely was always a monogamist at heart

Even though the father of 18 and patriarch of the Brown family insisted he loved polygamy during the early seasons of Sister Wives, there were hints that things weren’t as they seemed from very early on. In fact, one could argue that Kody was probably always a monogamist at heart. In season 1, Kody seemed to be particularly attached to Meri Brown. While the couple seemed to have a tumultuous relationship, they connected.

That all changed when Robyn came into the family, and she became the object of his affection. Meri was dethroned as the “top wife.” While Janelle Brown was Kody’s intellectual counterpart, they have never read particularly romantic. Kody and Christine’s marriage seems the most difficult to understand. Still, it often seemed like Kody cycled through moments of monogamy with each of his four wives. He was never fair and equal in the division of his time or interest.

Is Robyn Brown OK with being an only wife?

Kody Brown has made his stance about polygamy very clear. One person may have a big problem with his change of heart. While Sister Wives fans have long insisted Robyn Brown never wanted polygamy, she has a different take on what she actually desires.

In the trailer for season 18 of Sister Wives, Robyn openly sobbed when Meri Brown revealed that she would be moving on. Kody’s newest, legal, and now only wife insisted that her dreams for the future, which included a polygamist union with Kody Brown, had been stolen from her. Whether she will be OK with being Kody’s only wife forever, however, remains to be seen. Some viewers think the tension between Kody and Robyn will rise now that they are no longer in a plural marriage. Only time will tell.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC and on discovery+ and Max at 10 pm on Aug. 20.